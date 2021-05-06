TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William D. Anderson 300,656,760 99.5% 1,607,826 0.5% Deepak Chopra 299,336,011 99.0% 2,928,575 1.0% Dean A. Connor 301,650,555 99.8% 614,031 0.2% Stephanie L. Coyles 280,851,926 92.9% 21,412,660 7.1% Martin J. G. Glynn 300,449,905 99.4% 1,814,681 0.6% Ashok K. Gupta 301,128,618 99.6% 1,135,968 0.4% M. Marianne Harris 299,740,025 99.2% 2,524,561 0.8% David H. Y. Ho 301,310,121 99.7% 954,465 0.3% James M. Peck 300,578,487 99.4% 1,686,099 0.6% Scott F. Powers 276,903,814 91.6% 25,360,772 8.4% Kevin D. Strain 301,051,149 99.6% 1,213,437 0.4% Barbara G. Stymiest 301,381,617 99.7% 882,969 0.3%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

