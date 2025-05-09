Sun Life announces election of directors Français

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

May 09, 2025, 14:30 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 14, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Deepak Chopra

304,216,875

99.5 %

1,613,731

0.5 %

Stephanie L. Coyles

300,374,417

98.2 %

5,456,189

1.8 %

Patrick P.F. Cronin

305,012,363

99.7 %

818,243

0.3 %

Ashok K. Gupta

304,824,776

99.7 %

1,005,830

0.3 %

David H. Y. Ho

304,191,594

99.5 %

1,639,012

0.5 %

Laurie G. Hylton

303,848,100

99.4 %

1,982,506

0.6 %

Stacey A. Madge

304,451,936

99.5 %

1,378,670

0.5 %

Helen M. Mallovy Hicks

297,600,009

97.3 %

8,230,597

2.7 %

Marie-Lucie Morin

304,911,079

99.7 %

919,527

0.3 %

Joseph M. Natale

304,444,433

99.5 %

1,386,173

0.5 %

Scott F. Powers

300,283,090

98.2 %

5,547,516

1.8 %

Kevin D. Strain

305,101,316

99.8 %

729,290

0.2 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Organization Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United...

Related Organization(s)

Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News