May 12, 2023, 15:55 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Deepak Chopra
|
312,405,280
|
99.3 %
|
2,296,950
|
0.7 %
|
Stephanie L. Coyles
|
310,141,079
|
98.6 %
|
4,561,151
|
1.4 %
|
Ashok K. Gupta
|
313,509,621
|
99.6 %
|
1,192,609
|
0.4 %
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
310,956,907
|
98.8 %
|
3,745,323
|
1.2 %
|
David H. Y. Ho
|
313,446,400
|
99.6 %
|
1,255,830
|
0.4 %
|
Laurie G. Hylton
|
313,201,489
|
99.5 %
|
1,500,741
|
0.5 %
|
Helen M. Mallovy Hicks
|
313,203,912
|
99.5 %
|
1,498,318
|
0.5 %
|
Marie-Lucie Morin
|
313,614,443
|
99.7 %
|
1,087,787
|
0.3 %
|
Joseph M. Natale
|
313,945,805
|
99.8 %
|
756,425
|
0.2 %
|
Scott F. Powers
|
308,556,823
|
98.0 %
|
6,145,407
|
2.0 %
|
Kevin D. Strain
|
314,026,559
|
99.8 %
|
675,671
|
0.2 %
|
Barbara G. Stymiest
|
307,712,811
|
97.8 %
|
6,989,419
|
2.2 %
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Krista Wilson
|
Yaniv Bitton
|
Director
|
Vice-President, Head of Investor
|
Corporate Communications
|
Relations & Capital Markets
|
T. 226-751-2391
|
T. 416-979-6496
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.
