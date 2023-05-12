TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Deepak Chopra 312,405,280 99.3 % 2,296,950 0.7 % Stephanie L. Coyles 310,141,079 98.6 % 4,561,151 1.4 % Ashok K. Gupta 313,509,621 99.6 % 1,192,609 0.4 % M. Marianne Harris 310,956,907 98.8 % 3,745,323 1.2 % David H. Y. Ho 313,446,400 99.6 % 1,255,830 0.4 % Laurie G. Hylton 313,201,489 99.5 % 1,500,741 0.5 % Helen M. Mallovy Hicks 313,203,912 99.5 % 1,498,318 0.5 % Marie-Lucie Morin 313,614,443 99.7 % 1,087,787 0.3 % Joseph M. Natale 313,945,805 99.8 % 756,425 0.2 % Scott F. Powers 308,556,823 98.0 % 6,145,407 2.0 % Kevin D. Strain 314,026,559 99.8 % 675,671 0.2 % Barbara G. Stymiest 307,712,811 97.8 % 6,989,419 2.2 %



The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

