National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture will explore the opportunities that AI brings to Canada's cultural and creative industries and its impacts

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a transformative impact on Canada's cultural and creative sectors, presenting challenges to business models and job security as well as new opportunities to boost innovation. As a global leader in AI, Canada is committed to facilitating conversations about these issues and taking steps to empower Canada's cultural sector so it can fully benefit from the opportunities presented by AI. In support of this, the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and the Government of Canada will co-host the National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture on March 16 and 17, 2026, in Banff, Alberta.

This summit will bring together leaders from the cultural sector, government, the technology sector, academia and civil society to:

Explore the interactions between AI and culture and their policy implications; Connect the cultural sector and Canada's artificial intelligence research and business ecosystem; Demonstrate opportunities for the cultural sector to adopt responsible Canadian AI solutions; and Explore the AI talent, skills and training needs for the cultural sector.

The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting a vibrant and sovereign cultural sector, supported by federal AI policies that promote innovation and protect Canadian creativity and identity.

Quotes

"Artificial intelligence is deeply changing the way we create, deliver and consume culture, and Canada needs a national approach on artificial intelligence and culture that drives responsible and productive AI adoption, facilitates innovation and competition, protects human creativity, and ensures cultural and economic sovereignty. The National Summit on AI and Culture is an important step in this vital work, keeping a responsible and human-centred approach along the way."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"This is a pivotal moment for AI in Canada. As we drive new opportunities across the cultural sector, we're keeping safe and responsible AI adoption at the core. This summit moves us forward--unlocking growth for our cultural economy while protecting Canada's creativity and identity."

--The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Banff Centre is proud to host this vital gathering with the Government of Canada. As an institution, based in an extraordinary natural setting, that is dedicated to creative problem solving in arts and leadership, we're an ideal setting for the deep reflection this work requires. I'm looking forward to the ideas and initiatives that emerge from the Summit's keynotes, panels and interactive sessions, in the hopes that we can chart a path forward to embrace new technologies while supporting Canadian artists for generations to come."

--Chris Lorway, President and Chief Executive Officer, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Quick Facts

Banff Centre, founded in 1933, is a post-secondary institution focused on artistic and leadership development. It is a world leader in the arts, culture and creative decision making across dozens of disciplines, from the fine arts to Indigenous wise practices. The Centre strives to encourage people to unleash their creative potential and realize their unique contributions and to build an innovative, inspiring future through education, performances and public outreach.

A recent 30-day national sprint to inform a new National AI Strategy included input from an AI Strategy Task Force and an open consultation that gathered over 11,000 submissions from the public. In 2026, the government will launch a renewed AI strategy to maintain Canada's AI advantage and unleash its potential for economic growth and adoption.

Related Products

Government of Canada partners with Mila to guide the development of a cultural data strategy for artificial intelligence

Government of Canada launches AI Strategy Task Force and public engagement on the development of the next AI strategy

Associated Links

National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]