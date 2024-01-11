Summer Fresh® Salads Founder and President, Susan Niczowski, Honored with Prestigious Golden Pencil Award

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Summer Fresh®, a trailblazing leader in the culinary industry, proudly announces that its founder and president, Susan Niczowski, has been awarded the prestigious Golden Pencil Award this past November. This accolade, bestowed upon exceptional individuals in the Canadian Retail Food industry, recognize Susan's outstanding contributions, innovation, and leadership in the industry.

Susan Niczowski, Founder and President of Summer Fresh® Salads (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

The Golden Pencil Award, known for celebrating visionaries who have left an indelible mark on the Retail Food industry, highlights Susan's dedication to excellence and her pivotal role in shaping Summer Fresh® into a culinary powerhouse.

In the spirit of knowledge-sharing and empowerment, Susan has decided to leverage this momentous achievement to benefit the wider community. Starting now in 2024, Summer Fresh® is excited to launch "Susan's Tips," a social media series where Susan will share her wealth of knowledge on healthy living, culinary tips, and lifestyle insights.

"Receiving the Golden Pencil Award is a tremendous honour, and I am extremely grateful for the recognition," said Susan Niczowski, Founder and President of Summer Fresh®. "I believe in the power of knowledge-sharing, and 'Susan's Tips' is our way of giving back to our community. It's an exciting new chapter for Summer Fresh®, and I can't wait to embark on this journey of inspiration and wellness with our audience."

The Golden Pencil Award not only recognizes Susan's remarkable achievements but also marks a significant milestone for Summer Fresh® as it continues to evolve as a leader in gastronomic and epicurean tastes.

Tune in to "Susan's Tips" during the next few months, where Susan will impart valuable insights to inspire a healthier and more vibrant lifestyle.

About Summer Fresh ®

Summer Fresh® is a renowned Canadian brand, specializing in salads, hummus, and dips. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and culinary excellence, Summer Fresh® continues to delight taste buds and redefine the art of fresh, flavourful living.

