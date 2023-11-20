Summer Fresh® launches its annual Holiday recipe booklet
20 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The holiday season is a time for celebration. Summer Fresh® Salads Inc is delighted to announce the launch of "APPYs 2023," a culinary recipe booklet designed to enhance your festive gatherings with simple and easy recipes.
Discover the joy of festive holiday favourites made effortlessly with Summer Fresh® products: Summer Fresh® is your go-to for bringing a celebration to your table. As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to introduce our latest culinary creation – a digital booklet filled with 17 delicious recipes.
The mission is simple: help you elevate your gatherings without stretching your budget by creating your own APPYNESS!
"These recipes were created by top culinary chefs to provide Summer Fresh® fans with the best culinary experience possible," says Susan Niczowski, President & CEO of Summer Fresh® Salads.
One of the stars of "APPYs 2023" is the mouthwatering Spinach Snowflake. This delightful creation features the Summer Fresh® Spinach Dip, a true crowd-pleaser. This is just one example of the delicious recipes you'll find in the APPYs booklet.
Summer Fresh® has added a new shining addition to the recipe booklet this year. "Holiday Brunch", this curated section combines the very best of both breakfast and lunch, offering a tantalizing array of savoury and sweet options to delight every palate.
Ready to elevate your holiday gatherings? It's as simple as downloading the APPYs booklet from the Summer Fresh® website. The 17 delectable recipes are all you need to create unforgettable moments, one dish at a time.
Summer Fresh® Salads, a leading provider of fresh and flavourful food products, enriching both everyday meals and special occasions. With a commitment to quality and taste, Summer Fresh® continuously strive to bring the best in culinary innovation to customers.
And don't forget that its time to CREATE YOUR OWN APPYNESS
Ready to get cooking?
Summer Fresh's ® in demand Hummus and Dips can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.
