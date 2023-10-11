Summer Fresh® launches 8 New Fall Harvest Recipes with an exciting event at a local winery

Summer Fresh® Salads, a leading provider of fresh and wholesome hummus and dips, is excited to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Fall campaign. Kicking off the Harvest Season in style with a sensational event.

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - From Summer Fresh®'s kitchen to yours, Harvest Season is here. Whether you're hosting or looking for a cozy night in, the eight new Summer Fresh® recipes are here to help you enjoy the cooler weather just a little more. Get ready to enjoy the garlicky magic of our Summer Fresh® Original Garlic Veggie Flatbread or experience pure comfort in every bite of the Summer Fresh® Cheesy Root Vegetable Gratin, now with a twist using Summer Fresh® Spinach Dip.

'Fall’-ing for the Harvest cooking experience with Summer Fresh® (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

Summer Fresh® partnered up with TV Host Seanna Thomas to unite influencers and collaborators, all with the aim of introducing these delectable new recipes crafted using Summer Fresh® premium hummus and dips.

The Fall Harvest influencer event that featured these amazing recipes took place at a local picturesque winery nestled in the heart of GTA, renowned for its exquisite wines and charming ambiance. This special gathering celebrates the seasonal harvest and displays culinary creativity.

"We are thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with our valued customers and partners," said Susan Niczowski CEO and President of Summer Fresh®. Our team has curated a collection of sensational fall recipes that highlight the exceptional flavours of our hummus and dips. We cannot wait to see the creations.

Don't forget to 'Fall' for Harvest with Summer Fresh®!

Summer Fresh's ® in demand Hummus and Dips can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.

SOURCE Summer Fresh Salads Inc.

For further information: Interested in learning more? Contact us at (905) 856-8816 or (877) 472-5237, [email protected]