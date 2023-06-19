Summer Fresh® Kicks off Summer with a Magical Garden Party at Toronto Botanical Gardens

Summer Fresh®, the go-to brand for fresh and healthy food options, set the summer ablaze with an epic Garden Party held at the Toronto Botanical Gardens. An extraordinary culinary experience celebrating the incredible Summer Fresh® products known for their constant focus on healthy and clean ingredients.

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The event was the perfect kickoff for Summer Fresh®'s exciting summer campaign, featuring a mouth watering selection of 10 easy, summer entertaining recipes, each highlighting a different Summer Fresh® dip, hummus, or salad. To add to the excitement, the Garden Party played host to a star-studded lineup of influencers including tofoodies, myfoodnation, saltnpepperhere and many more.

Summer Fresh's Garden Party at Toronto Botanical Gardens (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

The Summer Fresh® Garden Party, took place on June 14, 2023 transforming the Toronto Botanical Gardens into a food lover's paradise. The highlight of the event was the live food show preformed by a celebrity chef featuring some of Summer Fresh®'s best products!

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the success of our summer campaign kick-off at the Toronto Botanical Gardens," expressed Susan Niczowski, CEO of Summer Fresh® Salads. "The Garden Party was a great opportunity to bring together food lovers, influencers, and an incredible chef to celebrate the flavours of summer. Summer Fresh® is all about making healthy eating exciting and accessible, and the Garden Party perfectly demonstrated that spirit."

Missed the Summer Fresh® Garden Party? Don't worry! You can still explore their summer entertaining recipes at summerfresh.com.

