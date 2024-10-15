Summer Fresh® Launches New Hummus and Dips: Scorching Dill Pickle Hummus, Honey Jalapeño Hummus, and Spicy Black Bean Dip

Discover a flavour Adventure! Elevate your meals with Summer Fresh®—where every dip or hummus is a delightfully delicious experience!

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Summer Fresh®, a leader in fresh and delicious dips, is turning up the heat just in time to keep you warm this Fall with the launch of their new hummus and dip varieties: Summer Fresh® Scorching Dill Pickle Hummus, Summer Fresh® Honey Jalapeño Hummus, and Summer Fresh® Spicy Black Bean Dip. Each one adds a delicious kick to your meals, making every bite an adventure!



Summer Fresh® Launches Three New Hummus and Dips: Scorching Dill Pickle Hummus, Honey Jalapeño Hummus, and Spicy Black Bean Dip (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

NEW Summer Fresh® Scorching Dill Pickle Hummus: Zesty jalapeño peppers and tangy dill pickles collide in a fiery fusion. Creamy chickpeas and smooth tahini join forces to create a velvety texture. Each bite bursts with a harmonious blend of spicy, tangy, and savoury notes—ideal for dipping veggies or spreading on sandwiches.

NEW Summer Fresh® Honey Jalapeño Hummus: Creamy chickpeas meet fiery jalapeño peppers, blended with smooth tahini and golden honey for a touch of sweetness. This sweet, spicy, and irresistibly creamy hummus is perfect for pairing with pita chips or adding a kick to wraps.

NEW Summer Fresh® Spicy Black Bean Dip: A hearty and flavourful option, this dip features a blend of beans and spices, delivering a robust taste that's perfect for game day or casual gatherings. Serve it cold for a crowd-pleasing snack or layered into a taco dip.

Adding any of these new Summer Fresh® Hummus or dips to your meal turns it into a flavour-packed celebration! Whether you're dipping, spreading, or mixing them into your favourite recipes, each variety brings a playful twist that will awaken your taste buds. Plus, they're gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan, making them a deliciously wholesome choice for everyone.

"Our goal is to develop flavours that excite and enchant. These new products showcase our dedication to culinary creativity and our enthusiasm for delivering delightful tastes to every dining experience", says Susan Niczowski, President and CEO of Summer Fresh® Salads.

Our NEW Summer Fresh® hummus and dips can be found in the refrigerated Deli section at select retailers across Canada. Real food you can feel good about!

Summer Fresh® is committed to crafting delicious and healthy products that bring people together. With a wide range of flavours, we aim to elevate your dining experience.

