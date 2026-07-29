Recreational harvester fined $5,500 for multiple Fisheries Act violations in Burrard Inlet, British Columbia

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Non-compliance with Canada's fishing regulations undermines conservation efforts and threatens the sustainability of fisheries resources for Indigenous communities, recreational harvesters and commercial operators. Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) fishery officers play a vital role in protecting fish and fish habitat through enforcement, education, monitoring and inspection activities.

Seized fish. Photo entered as evidence to the Court.

On March 31, 2026, in British Columbia (B.C.) Provincial Court, Braden Lee Herback pled guilty to multiple offences under the Fisheries Act, was fined $5,500 and received a one-year fishing prohibition for failing to record catch information; retaining an undersized Chinook salmon; possessing 15 spot prawns carrying eggs contrary to licence conditions; and retaining four Dungeness crabs in a condition that prevented fishery officers from determining their size and sex.

DFO reminds recreational harvesters that fishing licence conditions, catch recording requirements, size limits and species-specific retention rules are essential to protecting fish populations and supporting sustainable fisheries. Harvesting undersized fish, retaining egg-bearing prawns, or altering fish and shellfish to prevent compliance verification are serious offences that can harm fish stocks and reduce benefits for Indigenous communities, coastal economies and future generations.

DFO is committed to protecting and conserving marine resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. Anyone with information about suspected fisheries violations is encouraged to contact in B.C. or Yukon can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email [email protected].

Quick Facts

Accurate catch reporting and adherence to licence conditions are essential to effective fisheries management. Failure to record catch, or reporting it inaccurately, undermines conservation efforts and the sustainable management of fish stocks.

Key conservation measures in all B.C. Dungeness crab fisheries includes the minimum size limit of 165 mm and a male-only harvest rule. These measures allow crabs to reproduce before they can be harvested, helping maintain healthy populations.

Female and undersized Dungeness crabs must be released immediately with minimal harm. Protecting breeding females and younger crabs support sustainable harvest opportunities for Indigenous, recreational, and commercial fisheries.

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Image: Seized fish. Photo entered as evidence to the Court.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Pacific Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, [email protected] Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]