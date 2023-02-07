Successful Newtopia and Medtronic Lifestyle Intervention Pilot to Address Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Exceeds Expectations in Newfoundland and Labrador

Outcomes Published in Canadian Journal of Diabetes Suggest Compelling Path Forward Across All Canadian Provinces.

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced the success of a partnership with Medtronic Canada and the collaboration with Eastern Health to proactively prevent, slow and reverse Type 2 diabetes burden in Newfoundland and Labrador through an innovative, value-based approach.

The pilot program was based on Eastern Health's recognition of the need to improve health outcomes for approximately 30% of the population - nearly 175,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents - who live with, or are at risk of developing, diabetes.1 Under a contract designed specifically around value-based payment triggers, participants in the trial received 1:1 dedicated health coaching delivered virtually using Newtopia's personalized lifestyle and habit change platform.

Weight loss trends among participants showed a decrease from a baseline of 3.5% of body weight at 6 months and 6.4% at 10 months. Among participants with two or more A1c test results, A1c declined by an average of 0.5, and 1.1 for those with an initial A1c of 9.0 or above.2 Outcomes were accompanied by impressive engagement levels of 81% among participants, further highlighting the effectiveness of Newtopia's humans-helping-humans approach amplified by technology. Qualitative feedback from participants included, "this program changed my life – my doctor has even suggested that we may halt medication because of my improved A1c levels."

The success of the pilot program led to recognition by the Canadian Diabetes Association with a presentation of an outcomes analysis at the 2022 Diabetes Canada/CSEM Professional Conference, as well as the publication of results in the Canadian Journal of Diabetes.

Global experience demonstrates that the transition of healthcare systems towards better cost-of-care value in relation to improved health outcomes and experiences requires the collaboration of the health industry as a whole, as well as initiatives that demonstrate the power of value-based partnerships between public and private sectors. Given growing awareness in Canada of the need to intervene in social determinants of health, as well as the balance of community-based and hospital-based services, Newtopia's innovations with engagement- and outcomes-based economics make establishing value-based contracting simple and intuitive with the goals of increased patient participation, health and lifestyle improvements with clinically significant outcomes, and cost reductions.

"As an original executive sponsor of the pilot, we are delighted to see these results. We entered a strategic partnership with Medtronic and Newtopia to implement a pilot project to procure an outcome for diabetes management. The program deployed a personalized behavior change and lifestyle modification solution with virtual coaching to improve the quality of life for our residents and proactively reduce rising costs," said Debbie Walsh, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Eastern Health. "As a result of the great success, Eastern Health is actively developing a plan to scale the program in primary health."

"Medtronic is thrilled with the impact of this pilot project and having Newtopia as a partner at the table, as an extension of our Innovation Partnership with Eastern Health, to help address the pressing issue of relatively high rates of pre-diabetes in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic. "The pilot program's results strongly support the value of a thoughtfully integrated digital solution to engage patients in their health and wellness, drive improved patient outcomes, and benefit the health system overall."

"As a Canadian-founded health tech leader, we value our partnership with Medtronic Canada and our joint initiative to effectively address the country-wide growing problem of Type-2 diabetes," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "In addition to the compelling engagement and clinical outcomes from the pilot, we are pleased to see Eastern Health lead innovation in both slowing and reversing type-2 diabetes and value-based contracting. We are confident that alongside Medtronic, we will continue to deliver better diabetes health outcomes across Canadian Provinces."

The pilot program results are also consistent with Newtopia's recent receipt of the highest Full-Plus recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for delivering a proven, highly effective alternative diabetes prevention program.

1Estimated Prevalence and Cost of Diabetes in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canadian Diabetes Association, 2023.

2Setliff, A., Fry, F., Ryan, A., Dodo, L., Vani, N., Oza-Sturgeon, H., ... & Fensterheim, L. (2022). Addressing Diabetes Burden With Personalized Lifestyle and Habit Change Coaching. Canadian Journal of Diabetes, 46(7), S3.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, and is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more on Medtronic Canada, visit www.Medtronic.ca, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Eastern Health

Eastern Health is the largest, integrated health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador employing approximately 13,000 dedicated employees, over 700 medical staff, and is supported by hundreds of volunteers, including members of numerous auxiliaries and fundraising foundations. With an annual budget of approximately $1.7 billion, the authority offers the full continuum of health and community services including public health, long-term care, community services, hospital care and unique provincial programs and services. Serving a population of over 300,000, Eastern Health's geographic boundaries extend west from St. John's to Port Blandford including all communities on the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas.

