Newtopia Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

We are well-positioned to grow via key market opportunities at the forefront of global healthcare, including the incoming U.S. administration's aim to "Make America Healthy Again" by tackling chronic disease.

Commercial and Community Care-Delivery: Continued expansion with market-leading employer, provider and payvider innovation partners

Growth of GLP-1s: Engagement expertise provides unique ability to facilitate sustainable health outcomes and demonstrable ROI to GLP-1 sponsors

Rise of Health AI: Unique data sets and capabilities will enrich and accelerate progress of next-gen clinical discovery platforms

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results, operational highlights and filing of its financial statements. These results pertain to the three months ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $1.0 million

Opex reduction of 16%

New partnership with US supplemental payvider positions Newtopia for profitability in 2025

"As we have for eleven years, Newtopia continues to prove our unique ability to produce industry-leading patient engagement and to cultivate healthy habits that can prevent, slow and reverse chronic metabolic disease", said Jeff Ruby, Newtopia Founder and CEO. "Most recently, we reported nine-month outcomes from our ongoing trial with Arkansas-based Heartland Whole Health Institute, in which we delivered Newtopia's best-ever engagement rates and weight loss outcomes in both provider and employer environments."

"This quarter we also further strengthened our underlying operations, and evolved our offerings to respond to emerging industry opportunities and value-based needs, including the incoming US administration's desire to 'Make America Healthy Again' by tackling chronic disease – something we do better than anyone else in the market", continued Ruby.

"Building on the strength of this progress we continue to pursue three significant opportunities to accelerate Newtopia growth in the final quarter of the year and into 2025: (1) expanding our key innovation partnerships with providers, employers and provincial payers, including a new relationship with a US Supplemental Payvider covering millions of employee lives; (2) combining Newtopia's proven habit change platform with GLP-1 drugs for obesity and type 2 diabetes; and (3) partnering with health AI and clinical discovery innovators to improve our collective ability to deliver best in breed outcomes that prevent, reverse and slow chronic disease", Ruby concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.0 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior-year period. This decrease is driven by the loss of a client effective June 2024, in addition to a structural incentive change with an existing client which the Company is actively working to offset. Gross profit for the third quarter was $0.3 million, or 34% of revenue. Gross profit consists of revenue less direct expenses, including the cost of Welcome Kits and labor costs associated with the Company's frontline health coaching team.

Adjusted operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $1.3 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. The Company posted an adjusted operating loss of $987 thousand, compared to a gain of $21 thousand in the prior-year period. Given the new partnership with a US payvider, Newtopia anticipates returning to profitable growth in the near future.

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or X .

Forward Looking Statements

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Unaudited Gross Profit Information- including amortization



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$ Revenue 986,116

2,434,606

4,369,086

7,440,297 Cost of revenue (651,969)

(1,040,988)

(2,359,758)

(3,501,663) Gross profit 334,147

1,393,618

2,009,328

3,938,634















Gross profit margin 34 %

57 %

46 %

53 %

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$ Total expenses 1,978,493

2,164,039

6,038,822

7,313,195 Add (Subtract)













Share-based compensation (54,851)

(158,584)

(195,941)

(466,887) Depreciation of property and equipment (483)

(1,386)

(1,953)

(4,965) Debenture interest and accretion expense (300,997)

(246,556)

(844,321)

(593,979) Interest on promissory note (2,000)

-

(2,000)

- Interest on lease obligations -

(5,221)

-

(26,784) Finance charges (256,482)

(145,024)

(496,171)

(376,990) Amortization of deferred finance charges (44,984)

(39,710)

(130,884)

(107,500) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,094

17,302

32,843

(36,791) (Loss) Gain on settlement of related party payable -

3,111

(9,797)

10,314















Adjusted operating expenses 1,320,790

1,579,015

4,390,598

5,700,657

Unaudited Adjusted Operating Loss



Three Months Ended Sep 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$ Gross profit 334,147

1,393,618

2,009,328

3,938,634 Add back amortization of intangible asset -

206,509

-

619,537 Adjusted gross profit 334,147

1,600,127

2,009,328

4,558,171 Adjusted operating expenses (1,320,790)

(1,579,015)

(4,390,598)

(5,700,657) Adjusted operating loss (986,643)

21,112

(2,381,270)

(1,142,486)

Newtopia Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)





September 30,

December 31,





2024

2023





$

$

Assets







Current assets









Cash 10,200

387,339



Trade and other receivables 381,061

1,400,959



Contract assets -

259,072



Prepaid expenses and deposits 137,226

101,043



Inventories 91,654

115,232



Deferred costs 41,979

64,583

















662,120

2,328,228















Property and equipment 2,712

4,665

















664,832

2,332,893













Liabilities







Current liabilities









Trade and other payables 2,415,716

1,825,356



Credit facility 4,865,674

4,767,006



Promissory note 200,000

-



Contract Liability 48,746

-



Deferred revenue -

48,185



Debentures 5,735,672

3,723,530





13,265,808

10,364,077















Debentures -

1,387,476





13,265,808

11,751,553













Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)









Common shares 49,754,858

49,404,596



Contributed surplus 14,648,104

14,151,188



Deficit (77,003,938)

(72,974,444)





(12,600,976)

(9,418,660)





664,832

2,332,893



Newtopia Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)





2024 2023





$ $

Revenue 986,116 2,434,606

Cost revenue

651,969 1,040,988

Gross profit

334,147 1,393,618











Operating expenses





Technology and development 366,732 446,504

Sales and marketing 163,261 317,544

General and administrative 790,797 814,967

Share-based compensation 54,851 158,584

Depreciation of property and equipment

483 1,386





1,376,124 1,738,985

Other expenses (income)





Interest on lease obligations - 5,221

Debenture interest and accretion expense 300,997 246,556

Interest on promissory note 2,000 -

Finance charges 256,482 145,024

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,094) (17,302)

(Gain) Loss on settlement of related party payable - (3,111)

Amortization of deferred finance charges 44,984 39,710















602,369 425,054











Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,644,346) (770,421)













Loss per share





Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.01)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding





Basic and diluted 173,265,303 153,829,313



Newtopia Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







2024 2023





$ $ Cash flows used in operating activities





Net loss and comprehensive loss (4,029,494) (3,374,561)

Items not involving cash







Depreciation of property and equipment 1,953 4,965



Amortization of intangible asset - 619,537



Amortization of deferred finance charge 130,884 107,500



Debenture interest and accretion expense 624,661 353,530



Interest on promissory note 2,000 -



Interest on lease obligations - 26,784



Debt modification - 8,956



Credit facility interest 130,466 -



Share-based compensation 195,941 466,887



(Gain) Loss on settlement of related party payable 9,797 (10,314)





(2,933,792) (1,796,716)

Change in non-cash working capital







Trade and other receivables 1,019,898 (216,987)



Prepaid expenses and deposits (36,183) (33,712)



Inventories 23,578 208,151



Trade and other payables 442,895 (502,016)



Deferred revenue (48,185) -



Contract asset/liability 307,818 174,670





(1,223,971) (2,166,610) Cash flows used in investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment - (2,548)





- (2,548) Cash flows from financing activities







Credit facility withdrawals (3,726,407) 4,706,984



Credit facility repayments 3,825,080 (5,167,679)



Credit facility financing costs (93,280) (117,260)



Promissory note 200,000 -



Repayment of lease obligation - (464,998)



Proceeds from private placement issuance of Units, net of costs 641,440 1,467,295



Proceeds from issuance of debenture units, net of costs - 1,746,201



Repayment of debentures - (30,000)



proceeds from exercise of warrants - 258,299















846,833 2,398,842 (Decrease) Increase in cash (377,139) 229,684 Cash, beginning of period 387,339 345,950 Cash, end of period 10,200 575,634

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

