SuccessFinder's New Innovative Culture Fit Solution Set to Disrupt Human Resources

Delivering Predictive Analytics to Drive Business Results & Employee Satisfaction by Unlocking Company Culture

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SuccessFinder is excited to announce, today, the launch of Culture Fit, a new product in its suite of Best Fit Hiring and Talent Management Solutions. Culture Fit will revolutionize key human resources' practices. It is an exciting new descriptive and predictive tool that measures organizational fit by offering an innovative unbiased way for human resources decision makers and business executives to assess, develop and hire for the best cultural fit with their organization.

Dr. Carolyn Hass, Director of Product at SuccessFinder, explains that the Culture Fit solution is a "people analytics solution that aligns corporate values and strategy with actual people data for a predictive approach to Culture Fit that is unique in the industry."

SuccessFinder's Culture Fit provides a unique data-driven methodology for a "bottom-up" analysis of actual behaviours demonstrated by existing employees who best fit the company culture, followed by a "top-down" measure of aspirational behaviours valued at the company and mapped against SuccessFinder traits. Finally, results are assessed and synthesized to capture key behaviors driving Culture Fit at the company.

Features and benefits of Culture Fit include:

A comparison dashboard with a culture fit score for everyone assessed

Clickable key insights and details of underlying behaviours with an interpretation of the fit score

A summary report on the Culture Fit results

The ability to assess culture fit for recruitment, employee alignment and people analytics

The capacity to empower employees and increase their engagement and loyalty

A methodology providing greater company-wide alignment on organizational culture

Culture Fit is available starting September 3rd, 2019 on the SuccessFinder cloud-based platform. For more information on the SuccessFinder suite of solutions, visit www.successfinder.com or contact info@successfinder.com to book a demo.

About SuccessFinder:

SuccessFinder is a Montreal-based technology company specialized in human resources. The company understands people like no one else and leverages predictive analytics through an integrated platform, powered by sophisticated algorithms. With its 3rd generation behavioural assessment, it delivers both the technology and analytics to unlock opportunities for people and organizations achieve their full potential. Boasting an expertise in developing predictive models, SuccessFinder is helping organizations make better decisions about their talent and maximize their people by putting them in the right roles. SuccessFinder is proven at more than 75 major organizations including McKesson, McGill University, Industrial Alliance, BRP and CAE.

