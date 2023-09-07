SuccessFinder and Normandin Beaudry Partner to Enhance Employment Performance and Professional Fulfillment for Canadians

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - SuccessFinder, the leader in predictive behavioral talent assessment for the workplace, today announced a partnership agreement with Normandin Beaudry, a major player in actuarial and total rewards consulting services, setting stage for a dynamic fusion of strengths.

This partnership stands as a testament to the shared vision and purpose between SuccessFinder and Normandin Beaudry. It combines SuccessFinder's innovative behavioral assessment platform, backed by over 50 years of research and millions of data points, to Normandin Beaudry's performance and compensation expertise to offer enhanced talent management value.

The journey of a skillful employeeTM is an innovative person-centred approach developed by Normandin Beaudry that provides employees with full control of their professional journey while ensuring the organization has the right people it needs to succeed.

This approach consists in designing and integrating career journeys that support the business strategy, competency profiles required by the organization, and a coherent compensation structure. The goal is to provide clear career prospects in terms of professional development and salary progression.

"This partnership represents a significant transformational opportunity to integrate SuccessFinder's tools to the talent management process. Through our innovative approach, The journey of a skillful employeeTM , employees, through better self-understanding, can fully grasp the various career paths available in their organization and develop the behavioural competencies they need to reach their personal summit," said Geneviève Cloutier, CPHR Fellow Distinction, Partner in the Performance and Compensation practices, Normandin Beaudry.

By integrating SuccessFinder's globally proven psychometric assessment into talent management, this approach focuses on the individual's natural preferences and strengths to boost job performance and professional fulfilment.

"At the heart of our partnership lies a shared belief in the transformative abilities of empowerment, self-awareness, and purposeful career trajectories. Together, we aim to amplify not only individual growth but also elevate the overall performance of our shared clients' business endeavors." Ronald Dahms, Chief Executive Officer, SuccessFinder

The collaboration between SuccessFinder and Normandin Beaudry signifies a pivotal moment in the HR sector, promising fresh perspectives and collective advancement. The stage is set, the best is yet to come.

About SuccessFinder

SuccessFinder is an HR tech company specializing in behavioral assessment and analytics for talent selection, development and management for critical roles, high-potential individuals, and leaders. With its unrivaled psychometric assessment as the core of its science-based approach, it delivers in-depth analytics in an easy-to-use platform for confident talent management decisions and development opportunities.

SuccessFinder drives proven results at hundreds of major organizations worldwide including CAE, Desjardins, Magna International, iA Financial Group, Novacap, McKesson/Rexall, and multiple large financial institutions and global manufacturers.

About Normandin Beaudry

Founded in 1992, Normandin Beaudry is a leading provider of actuarial and total rewards consulting services. With nearly 350 employees across Canada, we help clients achieve their human capital and financial performance objectives by offering practical and innovative total rewards solutions, enabling them to stand out with creative strategies for talent attraction, engagement and retention.

Normandin Beaudry serves clients across Canada in eight areas of expertise: Performance, Compensation, Communication, Health, Group Benefits, Pension and Savings, Pension Plan Administration and Investment Consulting.

