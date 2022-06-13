Now in its fourth year, Never Miss Lunch ™ is a commitment to children in communities just like yours. In partnership with Food Banks Canada's After the Bell™ program, the initiative aims to provide nutritious food to kids in need during the summer break, when many school-based lunch programs end. This summer, Food Banks Canada's goal is to deliver 175,000 healthy food-packs to children in need. In 2021, After the Bell gave 150,000 food-packs to food banks across Canada, focusing on reaching communities of greatest need.

"We continue to see the price of food soaring in our nation, leaving families in Canada no choice but to pay more for kitchen staples like bread, dairy and fruit and vegetables," commented Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "This, combined with high housing costs and job losses due to the ongoing pandemic, have forced more people to use food banks. Trusted partners like Subway continue to step up for its community, and we are deeply grateful for their ongoing support."

According to Food Banks Canada, children represent 33 percent (over 400,000) of food bank visits. According to Statistics Canada, 1 in 6 children lives in food-insecure households in Canada. Food insecurity is at crisis levels in many Northern communities, especially Nunavut, which sees a food insecurity rate of 57 percent, compared to the national average of 12.7 percent.

"Our local restaurant owners from every corner of the country bring passion, enthusiasm and heart when it comes time to alleviating child hunger within their communities," said Doug Fry, Country Director, Subway Canada. "We're committed to delivering high-quality, nutritious and fresh food to communities every year, and we look forward to working with Food Banks Canada to bring healthy food packs to Canadians. It's been an exciting year as we embark on the fourth iteration of this initiative, following our late-April Eat Fresh Refresh ™ launch in Canada."

From 2019 to 2021, there has been a 20.3 percent increase of Canadians visiting a food bank:

Province Total Visits Total Visits (Children) % change in total visits 2019 – 2021 British Columbia 131,001 40,717 5 Alberta 116,396 44,586 29.6 Saskatchewan 32,827 12,955 -11.8 Manitoba 65,100 24,297 – Ontario 419,532 130,970 23.5 Quebec 474,002 160,288 38.1 New Brunswick 20,408 6,544 -8.3 Nova Scotia 26,090 7,368 1.8 Prince Edward Island 3,241 1,122 9.5 Newfoundland 10,803 3,530 0.9 Territories 4,597 1,905 -24.8



Eat Fresh Refresh™ marks a reinvigorated commitment to delivering Canadians the incredible variety, fresh ingredients and bold flavours Subway is known for.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,700 food banks and community agencies come together to serve their most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to Food Banks Canada HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system, the network has sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Food Banks Canada's vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more or follow Food Banks Canada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Food Banks Canada's After the Bell Program

After the Bell is Food Banks Canada's national program dedicated to reducing child hunger, especially during the summer months when school meal programs aren't running. Since 2015, the program has distributed over 490,000 nutritious, kid-friendly food packs. In 2022, Food Banks Canada aim to distribute 175,000 food packs to children from coast-to-coast-to-coast with the support of its generous partners, including its Fresh Food Partner, Subway®️ Canada. To learn how you can help Food Banks Canada achieve its goal, please visit afterthebell.foodbankscanada.ca.

