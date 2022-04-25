Medal-Worthy Menu Items "I'm mindful about the food I eat as it can impact my performance – but I never compromise on taste. I'm also no stranger to pushing myself out of my comfort zone – on and off the slopes," said Mark McMorris, three-time snowboarding Olympic Bronze medallist. "Subway Canada's Eat Fresh Refresh is just that – we're encouraging Canadians to switch up their 'usual' for something extraordinary."

Serving Unmatched Flavour

"I'm constantly challenging myself to improve my game and sharpen my skills by trying new things and reminding myself to make good choices when it comes to food," says Leylah Fernandez, Canadian professional tennis star and Subway Canada ambassador. "I'm excited for Canadians to discover what's new at Subway restaurants – from Canadian-raised proteins, fresh veggies and new sauces, cheeses and breads; I know they'll be impressed."

Together with Subway Canada, Mark and Leylah will challenge Canadians to think bigger, challenge the status quo, welcome change, and discover better when making better-for-you choices. The duo will feature in commercial spots and social promotion in the coming months.

Unpacking the Eat Fresh Refresh

The refresh brings improvements to Subway Canada's core menu, the introduction of more bread options, new Canadian-raised proteins, innovative sauces and tasty toppings. Canadians can now visit their nearest Subway restaurant to discover:

Five all-new, signature sandwiches:

Chicken Bacon & Peppercorn Ranch: Featuring Canadian Farm-Raised Chicken and Maplewood Smoked Bacon topped with crispy veggies and the zesty kick of the new Peppercorn Ranch dressing.

Featuring Canadian Farm-Raised Chicken and Maplewood Smoked Bacon topped with crispy veggies and the zesty kick of the new Peppercorn Ranch dressing. Smashed Avocado & Turkey : Served on our Classic Italian bread, topped with Canadian farm-raised Deli-style turkey and real Canadian cheddar and toasted, then topped with our smooth smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and drizzled with mayonnaise.

Served on our Classic Italian bread, topped with Canadian farm-raised Deli-style turkey and real Canadian cheddar and toasted, then topped with our smooth smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and drizzled with mayonnaise. Great Canadian Club: Featuring Deli-Style turkey and ham and Maplewood Smoked Bacon, made from Canadian farm-raised turkey and pork. The Great Canadian Club is topped with lettuce, tomato, and Smoky Honey Mustard sauce.

Featuring Deli-Style turkey and ham and Maplewood Smoked Bacon, made from Canadian farm-raised turkey and pork. The Great Canadian Club is topped with lettuce, tomato, and Smoky Honey Mustard sauce. Maplewood Smoked Bacon & Ham: Served on our Classic Italian bread, topped with Deli-style ham and bacon made from Canadian farm-raised pork and Canadian cheddar. Once toasted, it's topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onion and drizzled with Smoky Honey Mustard and mayonnaise.

Served on our Classic Italian bread, topped with Deli-style ham and bacon made from Canadian farm-raised pork and Canadian cheddar. Once toasted, it's topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onion and drizzled with Smoky Honey Mustard and mayonnaise. Southwest Steak and Avocado: Featuring seasoned steak and new smashed avocado, topped with our classic chipotle sauce and given an extra kick with our sweet and tangy banana peppers.

New and upgraded ingredients, like:

New meats : Canadian farm-raised Deli-Style Turkey, Deli-style Ham and Grilled Chicken

: Canadian farm-raised Deli-Style Turkey, Deli-style Ham and Grilled Chicken New sauces : Peppercorn Ranch Sauce and (coming later this year), Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce and Green Goddess Dressing

: Peppercorn Ranch Sauce and (coming later this year), Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce and Green Goddess Dressing New toppings: Canadian Cheddar Cheese, Smashed Avocado

Canadian Cheddar Cheese, Smashed Avocado New breads: Harvest Grain and (coming later this year) Cheesy Tex-Mex

Inspired Upgrades

"When we set out to design the refresh, we diligently tested flavour combinations, visited Canadian producers and farmers, and spoke to Canadians about the options they want to see," explained Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada. "From our five new signature sandwiches to the introduction of deli-style Canadian-raised proteins or the creation of three bold new sauces – we can't wait for guests to experience intense, fresh new flavour combinations with each bite."

Delivering Excellence

"Today is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to deliver Canadians the quality ingredients, amazing taste, and top-notch experience they expect from Subway," said Doug Fry, Subway Canada Country Director. "Canadians' expectations for variety, selection and quality continues to evolve – as they should. We know because we asked. The Eat Fresh Refresh is more than just updates to our menu; it's about showing Canadians we listen and push ourselves to be better by elevating our products and guest experience."

Throughout 2022 Subway Canada will debut additional new menu items – branching out from sandwiches and rolling out new features on the Subway App.

