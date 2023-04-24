Subway® Canada Launches Biggest Menu Overhaul Ever with Subway® Series: A Whole New Way to Subway

Meet the Subway Series!

Each of the Subway Series sandwiches brings out the very best of Subway Canada – marrying complementary flavours and chef-crafted combinations of fresh and craveable ingredients. The Subway Series roster includes:

NEW DELI: Canuck Classic (#1), Great Canadian Club (#2), Turkey Rancher (#3)

NEW CHICKEN: Kickin' Chicken (#4), Chicken Rancher (#5), Teriyaki Crunch (#6), Green Goddess Chicken (#7)

NEW STEAK & VEGGIE: Steak'n Bacon (#8), Stampede Brisket (#9), Steak "N" Egg (#10), Green Goddess (#11)

NEW ITALIANOS: Mozzarella Bella (#12), Suprimo (#13), Little Italy (#14), Meatballer (#15)

The single most significant menu update in Subway Canada's history, this new way of ordering means that guests no longer need to pick toppings throughout the ordering process. Instead, simply order by desired sandwich number, then the Sandwich Artists handle the rest.

"The introduction of the Subway Series means guests can leave the decisions to the experts. With a curated balance of flavour profiles, unbeatable taste and expertly-designed ingredient combinations, ordering has never been easier," says Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada.

Meet the Team

Subway Canada paired its most ambitious menu overhaul in history with six equally awe-inspiring athletes. The star-studded athlete team reflects this epic moment in Subway Canada's transformation, who together are the faces of a whole new way to Subway.

Mozzarella Bella

With three Olympic medals, three NWSL Championship titles, and the record for most international goals ever scored with 190 and counting – professional soccer icon Christine Sinclair knows what it takes to win. She understands the attributes of a winning team.

"On and off the field, passion is the driving force behind all that I do and the motivation for reaching that next level," says Christine Sinclair. "It's evident that Subway Canada's culinary team shares that drive. They've exceeded expectations with the Subway Series, and while it's nearly impossible to pick, the fresh mozzarella makes #12 my favourite (the number is pretty nice too)!"

Number 4 (on the Court)

Toronto Raptors player Scottie Barnes is loved for his high-energy personality, a habit of challenging the status quo, and dedication to his craft. Scottie's intense schedule means he's always looking for great food to fuel up - "Plenty of protein and fresh veggies . . I'd call that a win!" says Scottie.

Complete 360

The youngest member of the Subway Canada ambassador roster is 13-year-old skateboarder Fay DeFazio Ebert – but her skate skills are anything but amateur.

"Skateboarding is about having fun! I love learning new tricks and finding ways to improve," says Fay DeFazio Ebert. "Subway is doing just that with a whole new menu, and I can't wait to taste test every single sandwich. So far, I'm obsessed with the Suprimo!"

Christine, Scottie and Fay are joined in the Quebec market by Chris Boucher (two-time NBA champion and Toronto Raptors player), Sebastien Toutant (Olympic gold medalist, repeat XGames champion, professional snowboarder and skateboard enthusiast), and Patrice Bernier (soccer pro and former star player of CF Montreal and the Canadian national team). "Together, these impressive athletes share a passion for leading healthy lifestyles and integrating craveable nutrition into their every day," says Lisa Mazurkewich, Head of Marketing at Subway Canada. "We're proud to up our game in every way with the launch of Subway Series, and it's incredible to have this dream team of world-class talent alongside us."

Look Up? Yesway!

"This menu introduction and new way to order is our most significant undertaking in our history – and we're confident it will be a welcome one for Canadians," says Doug Fry, Subway Canada's Managing Director. "We're challenging Canadians to say 'Yesway!' to a new experience, and we know they won't be disappointed. Of course, customization will always remain an option – but when Canadians taste these pairings – we know they won't just be convinced, they'll be amazed."

*Fresh Mozzarella product.

