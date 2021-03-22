Each of the four Potato Bun Sidekicks varieties are carefully crafted with chef-inspired ingredients, including a delicious selection of vegetables, cheese and sauces atop a soft, warm potato bun:

Savoury Turkey Ranch is filled with Canadian farm-raised turkey topped with tomatoes, spinach, tangy red onion and cheese, finished with a drizzling of creamy ranch

Chipotle Chicken features tender chicken strips, cheese, and crisp tomatoes, lettuce and red onions drizzled in Chipotle Southwest sauce

Honey Mustard Ham includes savoury ham, cheese and a mix of tomatoes, lettuce and red onions topped with cheddar, pickles and honey mustard

Italian Aioli is piled with pepperoni and genoa salami beneath a canopy of spinach and tomato and smothered with sub sauce and garlic aioli

"At Subway, we are proud of our partnerships with Canadian farmers. The Potato Bun Sidekicks, made with Canadian-grown potatoes, are a delicious and affordable new addition to our value menu that celebrates our commitment to Canadian sourcing," said Janna MacMullin, Senior Director of Marketing.

Several agencies are supporting the Potato Bun Sidekicks launch. Public relations and social media support is being handled by Veritas Communications. TV and digital advertising creative was produced by dentsu MCGARRYBOWEN. Additional digital advertising creative provided by M&P. All media buying was coordinated by Carat.

Potato Bun Sidekicks are available at participating restaurants for a limited time. Order ahead with the Subway App or online and make pick up quick, safe and easy with Curbside Pick-Up. Sidekicks are not available for delivery.

*For a limited time at participating restaurants. Not valid on delivery. Additional charge for extras. Plus applicable tax. No additional discounts or coupons may be applied.

