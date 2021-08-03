Subway® Canada introduces improved bread formula with new 13-step process

New bread formula now available in Classic Italian and Multigrain varieties at all Subway® Restaurant locations

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Subway® Restaurants has launched a new and improved bread recipe and baking method for their popular Classic Italian and Multigrain bread varieties.* The new formula, developed with a panel of world-class bakers over two years, offers even better texture and taste in every bite thanks to a refined 13-step baking process. Just like the original, this delicious new bread is baked fresh in restaurant every day and made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. For the perfect first-taste experience of the new bread, Subway® Canada has introduced the Great Canadian Club featuring Canadian farm-raised turkey and pork, free from artificial flavours. The Great Canadian Club is hand prepared on fresh-baked Classic Italian or Multigrain bread.**