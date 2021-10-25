Subway® Canada continues mission to help feed kids in local communities with Never Miss Lunch™ November donation drive

Now in its third year, Subway's Never Miss Lunch™ program is dedicated to reducing child hunger in Canada by working with Food Banks Canada to provide grants for local organizations to purchase fresh food for kids experiencing food insecurity. The November Never Miss Lunch™ drive will help support child hunger initiatives in 160 communities in all 10 provinces and 3 territories across Canada.

"Community needs differ across the country due to cultural and regional dietary differences. Grants provided to Food Banks Canada from the Subway Never Miss Lunch program allow local organizations to purchase fresh food that meets the dietary needs of our youth," says David Armour, Interim CEO for Food Banks Canada. "We are very grateful for supportive partners like Subway Canada who are helping us provide fresh resources to those who need it most".

Each year, Food Banks Canada receives significantly more applications for child packs than they can supply.

"Over the past year, we have seen a rapid increase in those utilizing our food banks," says June Muir, CEO of UHC – Hub of Opportunities. "The COVID-19 pandemic has left individuals and their families grasping for support. With over 7,000 children throughout Windsor-Tecumseh who are experiencing food insecurity, support from partners like Subway are imperative to ensure kids are receiving fresh, nutritional options."

Organizations such as Edmonton's Food Bank, Windsor's UHC – Hub of Opportunities, Moisson Outaouais and Feed Nova Scotia are vital pillars of their local communities and are all recipients of the grants provided through the Never Miss Lunch™ program. In the last two years, 280,000 food packs were distributed with fresh food from the Never Miss Lunch™ grants.

"Every child deserves access to fresh and nutritious food, which is why we're so grateful for Subway Canada's continued support," says Karen Theriault, Feed Nova Scotia.

"Hunger is a year-round challenge that disproportionately affects our most vulnerable. Up to 40 per cent of the people turning to food banks are children," says Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton's Food Bank. "People gravitate to packaged food and having some fresh food options encourages different behaviour in youth who now have access to this fresh produce. Because of the commitment of partners like Subway's Never Miss Lunch program, we can increase fresh options for the people we are serving."

To further see where donations go and which communities they're directly helping, Canadians can visit Subway.com/NeverMissLunch to learn more about Never Miss Lunch™ and its support of the After the Bell program with Food Banks of Canada.

About Subway® Restaurants

As the world's largest quick service restaurant brand, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 40,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more

About Food Banks Canada's After the Bell Program

The After the Bell program is dedicated to ending child hunger. With school nutrition programs wrapping up for the summer months, After the Bell aims to fill that gap by providing child-friendly, healthy food packs to kids experiencing hunger across Canada. In 2022, we will expand the program to distribute 175,000 healthy food packs to all 10 provinces and three territories, reaching more than 180 communities. To learn more, visit https://afterthebell.foodbankscanada.ca/

