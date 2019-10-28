Subway® Canada Celebrates World Sandwich Day with Launch of new National Hunger Initiative, "Never Miss Lunch™"

From November 3 rd onwards, Subway ® Canada will donate 15 cents from every KIDS' PAK ® kids meal purchased to Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program. Funding will go towards the restaurant chain's goal of increasing the amount of child friendly, nutritious fresh food that children in the program receive by 25 per cent.

"Never Miss Lunch is the evolution of our longstanding partnership with Food Banks Canada and aims to bring awareness to the important issue of child hunger in Canada," says Subway® Canada Senior Marketing Director, Cristina Wells. "We are committed to the communities in which we live and operate within, and will continue to do our part to fill the gap for fresh food access for those that need it most."

Subway® guests can further show their support and give back to their communities by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar during in-restaurant donation drives, which will take place at participating restaurants between November 3 - 10. All funds raised through the drive will be used to help After the Bell expand into more communities across Canada.

"Canadians make 1.1 million visits to food banks in a month and 35 per cent of those using food banks are children. With so many Canadian children struggling to get food each month, this can have long term implications for their development, learning and growth, "says Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer for Food Banks Canada. "Partnerships with companies like Subway® Canada and their Never Miss Lunch program are vital to raising awareness of the important issue of food insecurity in Canada and ensuring our children get the proper nutrients they need."

In addition to the community donation drives and KIDS' PAK® kids meals sold, Subway® franchise owners and Sandwich Artists™ across the country will do their part to assist in supporting those in need within their community through volunteering at local Food Banks during the week of November 3 - 10.

Several agencies are supporting the launch of Never Miss Lunch. Strategic consultation was provided by Public Inc. Public relations and social media support is being handled by Veritas Communications. TV and digital advertising creative was produced by DentsuBos. All media buying was coordinated by Carat.

For more information on Subway® Canada and the Never Miss Lunch program, visit www.subway.com. Join Subway® Canada's online community at www.facebook.com/SubwayCanada or follow @SubwayCanada and #NeverMissLunch.

About Subway® restaurants

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests in Canada can choose from 1.4 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. In Canada, franchise owners of the over 3,200 Subway® locations are proud to be part of the communities in which they live and operate their businesses; providing more than 30,000 jobs to the local communities across the country.

The Subway® experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The company, founded 54 years-ago by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family-friend Dr. Peter Buck, is still a family-owned business with 21,000 dedicated franchisees in neighborhoods around the world.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC.© 2019 Subway IP LLC.



About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network in Canada.

We are a national charitable organization dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. We support a network of Provincial Associations, affiliate food banks, and food agencies that work at the community level to relieve hunger. Our work is focused on maximizing collective impact, strengthening local capacity, and reducing the need for food banks in order to help create a Canada where no one goes hungry. To learn more, visit www.foodbankscanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

About Food Banks Canada's After the Bell Program

The After the Bell program is dedicated to ending child hunger. With school nutrition programs wrapping up for the summer months, After the Bell aims to fill that gap by providing child-friendly, healthy food packs to kids experiencing hunger across Canada. In 2020, we will distribute 130,000 healthy food packs to all 10 provinces and three territories reaching more than 100 communities. To learn more, visit https://afterthebell.foodbankscanada.ca/

