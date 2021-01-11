Subway® Canada Celebrates the Launch of Nationwide Curbside Pick-Up by Giving Canadians the Chance to Drive Away with a New Car

Requesting Curbside Pick-Up is easy. Place an order through the Subway ® App or website, choose Curbside Pick-Up before checkout and enter in vehicle details as prompted. From there, a Sandwich Artist® will freshly prepare the order. When the guest arrives, parks in a designated Curbside parking spot and taps "I'm Here" in the Subway ® App, a masked and gloved Sandwich Artist ® will deliver their order directly to their car. Curbside orders are sealed with a tamper proof sticker and are delivered on a tray, ensuring a safe and contactless experience.

"With contactless Curbside Pick-Up now available nationwide at participating Subway restaurants, guests can get their Subway favourites without having to leave their vehicle," says Cristina Wells, Country Director at Subway Canada. "We are excited to reward one lucky Canadian with the chance to win a new vehicle to enjoy their next Curbside Pick-Up in."

To enter the Subway® Arrive in Style Vehicle Giveaway, guests must provide their name, contact information and Subway® Curbside Pick-Up order number at www.SubwayCurbside.ca.

Several agencies are supporting the Curbside Pick-Up launch. Public relations and social media support is being handled by Veritas Communications. TV and digital advertising creative was produced by Dentsumcgarrybowen. Additional digital advertising creative provided by M&P. All media buying was coordinated by Carat.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving millions of made-to-order sandwiches a day.

Guests in Canada can choose from over 1 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. In Canada, franchise owners of the over 3,200 Subway® locations are proud to be part of the communities in which they live and operate their businesses. The Subway® experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

*NO PURCHASE/PAYMENT NECESSARY. Legal residents of Canada, 18+ with valid driver license/insurance and legally eligible to drive. Ends 11:59pm EST 1/31/2021. Prize: One (1) 2021 Jeep® Canada Compass (ARV CAD $35,000). Random draw 10:00am EST 2/11/2021. Entrants confirmed by answering a math question. Full Rules at www.subwaycurbside.ca.

