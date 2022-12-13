MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Martine Biron, and the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC N&P) announce the establishment of a subnational government taskforce. Its purpose will be to implement the ambitious goal of preserving at least 30% of the world's land and sea by 2030.

Through concrete projects in collaboration with various actors, including Indigenous communities, the taskforce will make it possible to achieve the target set by the HAC N&P when it was created in January 2021. It was at the instigation of Québec that the first subnational governments, including Scotland, Campeche, Sao Paulo and California, joined the group. It should be noted that the January 2021 launch of the HAC N&P was at the initiative of France and Costa Rica. Since then, more than 100 countries have joined.

Quotes:

"I am very pleased by the creation of this taskforce and applaud the other subnational governments that have responded to Québec's call, namely Scotland, Campeche, Sao Paulo and California. This remarkable involvement is an example of Québec's leadership, which will enable us to achieve our ambitious goal of preserving at least 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030. This again demonstrates that subnational governments are eager and determined to protect our nature."

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

«I am delighted that Scotland will be joining the High Ambition Coalition Subnational Government's Taskforce for 30x30.This taskforce will build on the work the Scottish Government started through the Edinburgh Process in bringing subnational governments, local authorities and cities together for a collective response to the biodiversity crisis. The High Ambition Coalition is a perfect example of the continued global cooperation that will be required to tackle the interlinked crises of nature loss and climate change now and in the future.»

Lorna Slater, minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity

«As a subnational government that understands what is at stake in the fight to protect nature, California is honored to join the High Ambition Coalition Subnational Task Force as a founding member. Through this new partnership, we look forward to showcasing our global leadership on biodiversity, as well as learning from other members as the world looks to implement the new Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.»

Wade Crowfoot, California Secretary for Natural Resources

«Sao Paulo (Brazil) is very proud to join the High Coalition Ambition Subnational Governments Taskforce with Quebec, California, Scotland, Campeche and other leaders. Our State manages more than 50% of its territorial seas as protected areas, on a participatory approach, and our "Refloresta Program" (on ecosystem restoration) is looking for partners to plant 1.5 mi hectares and cover 30% of its territory with native vegetation. We are confident that this new taskforce will help us reach our objectives in biodiversity and to implement global wide the CBD GBF.»

Fernando Chucre, Secretary, Secretariat for Infrastructure and Environment

«You cannot protect what you do not know, know to love, love to conserve. Campeche a Naturally Sustainable State! »

Angélica Lara Pérez Ríos, in charge of the Office of the Secretary of Environment, Biodiversity, Climate Change and Energy (SEMABICCE) of Campeche

Quick facts:

Québec has been legally bound by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) since 1992 and is therefore responsible for its implementation in its territory. In December 2020 , the government reported that it had met the international targets of 10.4% for marine protected areas and 17% for terrestrial and freshwater protected areas.

, the government reported that it had met the international targets of 10.4% for marine protected areas and 17% for terrestrial and freshwater protected areas. The Government of Québec also announced that it will meet the international conservation targets currently being negotiated and that it wishes to commit to the future global target of 30% of protected areas.

Québec is an active member of various multilateral biodiversity networks of subnational governments. Since 2018, Québec has coordinated the Advisory Committee on Subnational Governments and Biodiversity (AC SNG), which is recognized as the official voice of federated states within the CBD.

The Government of Québec is also a founding partner of the Edinburgh Process for subnational and local governments.

The High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC N&P) is co-chaired by Costa Rica , France and the United Kingdom , and brings together 50 governments from six continents. Its goal is to secure a global agreement during the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) to protect at least 30% of the world's land and sea by 2030.

Associated links:

To learn more about the activities of the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie and its 34 offices in 19 countries, follow us on social media:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

[email protected]

Québec.ca

Québec.ca/international

SOURCE Cabinet de la ministre des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie et ministre responsable de la Condition féminine

For further information: Source: Catherine Boucher, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and Minister Responsible for the Fight against Homophobia and Transphobia, Tel.: 418 802-6833; Information: Media Relations, Direction des communications et des affaires publiques, Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie