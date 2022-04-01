SUBARU OUTBACK ACHIEVES RECORD MARCH SALES

Best March ever for Outback; 13.2% increase over last March

Subaru retails 4,047 units in March

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) marked the beginning of spring with a best-ever March for the Outback. Monthly sales of 4,047 units closed the first quarter with a total of 10,704 vehicles sold.

Outback sales of 1,284 units marked a 13.2% or 105 unit increase over March 2021 sales, its previous best March. The 2022 Subaru Outback was named the Best 2-Row SUV in the 2022 autoTRADER.ca Awards. The publication noted its practicality, user and family-friendly features, and its "ready for adventure" attitude. The Subaru Outback also holds a 2022 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +, the 14th year in a row the nameplate has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK designation.

"A sign of our commitment to customers is an uncommon approach to always offering the highest quality products and services," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new and refreshed models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

March 2022 4,047 Month's actual 5,386 Previous year (same month) - 1,339 Difference - 24.9% MTD sales vs. STLY 10,704 2022 YTD 11,260 2021 YTD - 556 Difference - 4.9% YTD sales vs. STLY 10,704 Q1 2022 11,260 Q1 2021 - 556 Difference - 4.9% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

