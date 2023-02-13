Third-generation Crosstrek is all-new for 2024

U.S. Debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

Canadian Debut at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show

10-percent stiffer chassis for improved dynamic performance and ride quality

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with wide-angle mono camera standard

Standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is pleased to announce the debut of the all-new 2024 Crosstrek. Following its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show, the 2024 Crosstrek offers improved performance, enhanced safety features and updated multimedia technology. The third-generation compact SUV also combines all-new exterior and interior designs with a new stiffer chassis to create a fun and comfortable driving experience both on and off-road.

SUBARU DEBUTS THE ALL-NEW 2024 CROSSTREK COMPACT SUV (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

The Crosstrek debuted twelve years ago and currently sits as the best-selling vehicle for Subaru Canada. The success of the Crosstrek is thanks to its ample passenger and cargo space, comprehensive list of standard and available features, versatility and capability: all in a compact SUV at a great value.

For 2024, the Crosstrek will be available in Convenience, Touring, Onyx and Limited trim levels.

Adventure and Versatility

The 2024 Crosstrek has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle. The 220-millimetre ground clearance for all Crosstrek models is greater than that of many SUVs, yet it maintains a comfortable low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with a faster response time, more agile handling and better control both on- and off-road. Driver-selectable X-MODE with Hill Descent Control maximizes wheel control on slippery surfaces and steep inclines. Onyx and Limited trims upgrade to dual-function X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of conditions. All models feature Hill Start Assist, which briefly holds the vehicle while the driver pulls away from a stop on a hill.

The versatile Crosstrek features 60:40 folding rear seatbacks. With both seatbacks down, the cargo area can increase to 1,549 litres of usable space. The 1,042-millimetre rear gate opening with low lift-over height allows easy loading and unloading. Standard fixed crossbar mounting points and standard raised roof rails add more cargo-carrying options for owners' adventures.

Performance and Handling

The Convenience and Touring are equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER engine producing 152 hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The Onyx and Limited upgrade to a 2.5-litre BOXER engine delivering a responsive 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. The Touring, Onyx, and Limited trims feature a manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The SUV's drivetrain is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring and the SI-Drive performance management system. The Convenience and Touring come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels and the Onyx and Limited upgrade to 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 2024 Crosstrek also receives a version of the WRX's dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

All-New Exterior and Interior Design

The new exterior design communicates a ready-for-adventure spirit with a frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights, a more sculptural body, and a broad-shouldered stance. Black wheel arch cladding provides a sharp contrast to the body colour.

Several functional aerodynamic improvements enhance the SUV's performance and stability. An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability. Another air outlet added at each side of the rear bumper reduces body sway due to air trapped behind the bumper.

The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. A focused effort on reducing sounds within particular frequency ranges results in a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The modern interior design features a prominent centre information display with highly visual controls as well as ample head and leg room and storage space. Rear dark-tint privacy glass is standard.

Structure and Safety

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2024 Crosstrek has been enhanced with 10 per cent higher torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and additional structural adhesive (from 8 metres to 27 metres) contributes to better body rigidity and less weight. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance, smoother ride, and quieter cabin.

Standard on all 2024 Crosstrek models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies the brakes to avoid collisions.

Additional available active safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Automatic Emergency Steering is now included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision within a lane at speeds less than 80 km/h.

Standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

The compact SUV has received safety awards from trusted organizations including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The outgoing Crosstrek was named a 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (with EyeSight and specific headlights). This marked the eleventh consecutive year Crosstrek has earned this award (2012-2022)1,2 and includes the highest possible rating of "Superior" for frontal crash prevention from IIHS when equipped with EyeSight. Subaru anticipates the all-new 2024 Crosstrek will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.

Comfort and Convenience

All trim levels feature Remote Keyless Access, Steering Responsive LED Headlights with High-Beam Assist, heated seats, mirrors, and wipers, and power door locks, windows and side mirrors.

The vehicle's climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats (vs. entire cabin), for improved comfort and fuel economy. Dual-zone heating/cooling control is standard across the model line. Additional available comfort features include a wireless phone charger and welcome lighting.

Subaru In-Vehicle Technology

Standard on Crosstrek is a central information display with the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The top screen controls smartphone integration with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, Rearview Camera, SiriusXM Radio and Travel Link. The bottom screen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

For the first time, the 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment display system is available for Crosstrek. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with a full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a centre information display with combination metre integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free trial), and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch infotainment display with navigation is also available and includes voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free trial). The navigation system has what3words (W3W) integration, an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

The available SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services offer SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts, Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, and Vehicle Security Alarm Notification. Available convenience features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights, Remote Vehicle Locator and new Valet Mode.

Pricing has been announced, with a starting MSRP of $28,995. The Crosstrek will continue to be built at the Subaru plant in Gunma, Japan and will be available at Subaru dealerships in late spring.

Come see the Canadian debut of the 2024 Crosstrek at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show from February 17-26.

TRIM Pricing Convenience $28,995 Touring $32,195 Onyx $33,995 Limited $36,995

1 Claim applies to Canadian-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

2 As of December 2022

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

