SUBARU DEBUTS REFRESHED 2023 LEGACY

The 2023 Legacy lineup receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille and redesigned LED headlights. The sedan comes standard with the latest generation of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.

The latest version of the 11.6-inch infotainment system comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with a full-screen display. The updated system now offers updated on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, and vehicle features for improved usability.

The top-level GT trim adds a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera expands the field of view even further to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions.

EyeSight now includes Automatic Emergency Steering. The new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 80 km/h.

GT TRIM ENHANCEMENTS

For 2023, the GT trim level comes standard with the 260 hp 2.4-litre turbocharged BOXER engine. The GT trim's exterior is immediately distinguishable by a red accent across the front grille, dark grey painted accent trim, dual exhaust, GT trunk badging and gunmetal 18-inch alloy wheels. The GT trim offers the optimal blend of sportiness and premium comfort with a host of exclusive features, including sport-tuned suspension and steering, SI-Drive, alloy pedals, genuine Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, premium smooth leather steering wheel, front-view camera, and power-folding door mirrors.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

The 2023 Legacy delivers a unique balance of efficiency and all-weather performance with standard Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and Vehicle Dynamics Control. The naturally aspired 2.5-litre engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. Standard and only available on GT, the 2.4-litre turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

All 2023 Legacy models are paired with Subaru's Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. Depending on SI-Drive mode, the 2.4-litre turbo can deliver an estimated 9.9/7.3 L/100 km city/highway. The 2.5-litre achieves an estimated 8.8/6.7 L/100 km city/highway.

STRUCTURE AND SAFETY

The Legacy is built on the Subaru Global Platform which has been optimized for rigidity and crash absorption. When a crash is unavoidable, the Legacy protects the driver and passengers with eight standard airbags, including a driver's knee airbag. Subaru expects the 2023 Legacy will achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year, including a TOP SAFETY PICK + rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centring Assist, which provides steering assist when the vehicle veers toward the outside of its lane, helping the driver maintain a direct path. The DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System available on Limited and GT trims uses a dedicated infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction and provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers. Additional driver-assist technologies include standard Blind Spot Detection System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking and EyeSight Assist Monitor.

All 2023 Legacy trim levels are equipped with the latest generation of SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security. Available packages offer access to emergency services and convenience features including Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Vehicle Diagnostic Alerts, Remote Engine Start with Climate Control, and more.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

For Canadian winters, heated seats, a wiper de-icer, and a new full circumference heated steering wheel are standard.

All trim levels feature power door locks, windows, and side mirrors, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Welcome Lighting, Automatic Steering Responsive LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED interior dome lights, rearview camera, one-touch turn signals, proximity key with push-button start, auto-dimming side-view mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink and compass, and a moonroof. Limited trim adds leather seating surfaces with an 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat, soft-touch instrument panel trim, and heated rear outboard seats. On GT, the driver's seat gets upgraded to be 12-way power-adjustable, with seating surfaces adorned in Nappa leather.

BOLD DESIGN

For 2023, the Legacy lineup receives a new front fascia that includes an aggressive front bumper cover, a larger grille, and redesigned LED headlights and fog lights. This design continues the automaker's Dynamic x Solid philosophy that gives the Legacy a low and wide stance. The interior has an outstanding forward view and features character lines flowing from the center of the instrument panel to the door panels to create an open environment.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Legacy offers the latest version of the 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment system which features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The system includes an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, and vehicle settings. Additional standard features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free subscriptions), HD Radio, and over-the-air updates.

Paired with Harmon Kardon premium audio, the 11.6-inch Infotainment Display with Navigation standard on Limited and GT includes voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free subscription). New for 2023, the navigation system has integrated what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

For powering and pairing personal devices, Legacy comes standard with front and rear USB A and USB C ports as well as a wireless phone charger.

The Legacy is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Impreza, and Outback.

