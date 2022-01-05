SUBARU CANADA SALES SURPASS PREVIOUS YEAR

56,870 units sold in 2021, up 9.1 per cent versus 2020

All regions outperform 2020

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI) is ringing in the new year pleased to report it has bested itself in 2021 with final sales figures surpassing 2020. Year to date, 56,870 units were retailed throughout the tumultuous year, marking a 9.1 per cent increase over 2020. All regions put their best foot forward to do better than their previous year as well, with the Atlantic region seeing an increase of 18.5 per cent, the Western region up 17.8 per cent, Quebec up 5.7 per cent, and Ontario up 5.2 per cent over the same period last year.

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We've been very pleased with our strong sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we enter the new year, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadian customers."





2021 56,870 2021 YTD 52,129 2020 YTD 4,741 Difference 9.1% YTD sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

