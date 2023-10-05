MSRP of $37,995

The most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever

Upgraded suspension and all-terrain tires

235-millimetre ground clearance

Unique exterior and interior design

Improved 1,588 kg towing capacity

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) has released the pricing of the newest member of the Wilderness family, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Features include Subaru's renowned symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive with a revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 235-millimetre ground clearance, exclusive body cladding, and more. With an MSRP of $37,995, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is the most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever.

The Crosstrek Wilderness builds on the already impressive list of standard features, adding exclusive mechanical, design, and functional enhancements for added capability on the roads and trails less travelled. Critically, the rugged new model preserves the Crosstrek's renowned blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. Numerous exterior and interior details make the Crosstrek Wilderness especially suited to carrying outdoor gear, even when wet or muddy.

The Crosstrek Wilderness is powered by a 2.5-litre direct-injection SUBARU BOXER engine, with 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Subaru engineered the Crosstrek Wilderness drivetrain for better off-road performance by installing a revised differential gear ratio and retuned Lineartronic CVT. The 4.111 final drive ratio (vs. 3.700) improves the SUV's climbing ability and the new tuning for the CVT optimizes traction at low speeds and on slippery surfaces. Additionally, the maximum towing capacity more than doubles to 1,588 kg thanks to the addition of a transmission oil cooler.

Like all 2024 Crosstrek models, the Wilderness is equipped with the brand's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. In addition, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are standard on the new model.

The Crosstrek Wilderness also comes standard with Automatic Emergency Steering. The feature works in conjunction with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 80 km/h. Standard Reverse Automatic Braking adds an extra measure of safety in tight trail situations and while parking.

Like the other Wilderness models, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive styling with all-new front and rear bumpers, bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, metal front skid plate, unique hex-design LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish.

Subaru Wilderness badges are featured on the front doors and rear gate. Among the offered exterior paint options, the Crosstrek Wilderness gains two exclusive colours, Geyser Blue and Alpine Green. A body-colour roof spoiler and black side mirrors with integrated turn signals complement the rugged SUV's look.

The Crosstrek Wilderness features a versatile ladder-type roof rack system, with a 176-lb. dynamic load capacity and a 700-lb. static load limit, allowing the safe use of larger roof-top tents. The roof rail design provides flexibility to fit a wide variety of carrying accessories, including Genuine Subaru Accessories available from Subaru retailers.

Exclusive suspension components give the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness 235-millimetre ground clearance, a 15-millimetre increase over the other Crosstrek models, which already were among the highest in their segment. Longer coil springs and shock absorbers provide added ground clearance, while special tuning helps maintain dynamic performance. Even with its added ground clearance, the Crosstrek Wilderness maintains a low step-in height for ease of entry.

The approach angle is increased from 18.0 degrees in other Crosstrek models to 20.0 degrees on the Wilderness, the angle of departure increases from 30.1 to 33.0 degrees, and the ramp break-over angle moves up from 19.7 to 21.1 degrees.

The Crosstrek Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama GEOLANDAR all-terrain tires for optimal performance in mud, gravel, or snow. Mounted on exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels in a matte-black finish, the tires are embossed with raised white letters.

Dual-function X-MODE is featured, offering Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. The X-MODE display features a Roll-Angle Indicator to help the driver judge potentially hazardous situations. When the X-MODE system is activated, Low Speed/Low Ratio Gradient Control is automatically put on standby to sense when the vehicle is travelling on a steep incline at low speed. When it does, the system shifts the CVT to its lowest ratio (4.066:1). Combined with the Wilderness model's lower differential ratios, the system also enhances rough off-pavement, low-speed drivability over rocks and other situations that require repeated on/off accelerator usage.

Standard Hill Descent Control will automatically engage individual wheel braking control on downgrades when the vehicle is driven under 19 km/h with the accelerator pedal pressed less than about 10 per cent, helping to control vehicle speed. Active Torque Vectoring, standard on all 2024 Crosstrek models, enhances handling stability on the road or trail.

Inside, the Crosstrek Wilderness is equipped for comfort and durability. The seats are upholstered in comfortable, soft-touch all-weather material that features the Subaru Wilderness logo embossed in the front headrests. Bold copper-coloured contrast stitching accents the interior, complementing the anodized copper finish accents on the shifter, gauge meter rings and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Upon entering the vehicle, the driver is greeted with a Wilderness logo appearing in the meter display at start-up.

Black pillar trim, assist grips, overhead console and a headliner pair well with the Gunmetal Grey trim used on the dash, doors, and shifter plate. Standard all-weather floor mats feature a unique Wilderness design. In the cargo area, a removable water-resistant rear cargo tray protects the load floor from wet, muddy gear tossed in the back. The rear gate comes equipped with an LED light for better nighttime visibility.

The Wilderness comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system. The high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with a full-screen display. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rear vision camera, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free trial), and over-the-air updates.

The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. The Wilderness is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console.

Trim Level MSRP Estimated Price* Convenience $28,995 $31,730 Touring $32,195 $34,930 Onyx $33,995 $36,744 Limited $36,995 $39,744 Wilderness $37,995 $40,744

*Maximum price includes MSRP plus freight and PDI, air conditioning surcharge, maximum Tire Resource Recovery Environmental Fee, maximum dealer administration and documentation fees, and maximum other fees and levies where applicable. Other taxes (including, where applicable, GST and PST or HST), license, insurance and registration are extra.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]