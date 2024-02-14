MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that with dealer support it has recorded a win in two categories of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey – Highest Overall Satisfaction for brands with 100 or fewer dealers and Most Effective Dealer Communications for brands with 100 or fewer dealers.

Each year, the DSI survey measures the satisfaction of the dealers with their respective brands across 17 broad areas. The survey continues to be an effective tool for dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to analyze their respective operations, improve their business relationships and prosper together.

"This is a win not only for SCI but for every Canadian Subaru dealer," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Our dealers have long been united in our success and we prioritize open and honest communication to maintain and improve our sales, service, and customer satisfaction performance. This is something we are incredibly proud of."

"Eleven years running is a great honour," said Guy Vigliatore, Chairman of SCI's National Dealer Advisory Board (NDAB), "We look at these award categories as complementary to each other, effective dealer communication will always lead to high overall satisfaction."

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

