Subaru Canada Has Record July; Third Best Month Ever

July sales set new monthly record, year-to-date sales up 39.5 per cent

Third highest sales month of all time recorded with 6,039 units retailed

New Crosstrek record with 2,839 units sold, up 94 per cent versus last July

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) sees a gold medal-worthy July, benefitting from the Crosstrek setting a new personal best. With overall sales of 6,039 units, July 2021 has set a record for the month and places it as the third highest ever. Year to date, Subaru Canada has sold 33,251 units, an increase of 39.5 per cent versus the same period last year. With strong sales figures coast to coast, Western Region set their best sales month ever with 1,446 units sold.

The Crosstrek, Subaru's compact crossover, continues to outperform itself as it sets another record month with 2,839 units sold, an increase of 94.6 per cent over July 2020. With a refresh and the addition of the new Outdoor trim level, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Small Utility in Canada for 2021 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as well as TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We've been very pleased with our strong sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we come to the end of summer, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadians customers."





July 2021 6,039 Month's actual 5,678 Previous year (same month) 361 Difference 6.4% MTD sales vs. STLY 33,251 2021 YTD 23,830 2020 YTD 9,421 Difference 39.5% YTD sales vs. STLY 6,039 Q3 2021 5,678 Q3 2020 46 Difference 6.4% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

