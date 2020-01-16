Subaru Canada Earns Double Win from AJAC at Montreal International Auto Show

Subaru awarded Best Large Car in Canada for 2020 (Legacy) and Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 (Outback)

for 2020 (Legacy) and Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in for 2020 (Outback) Subaru now in the running for Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that two 2020 models have won top segment awards from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). Announced at the Montreal International Auto Show today, the Legacy took the honours for Best Large Car in Canada for 2020, while the Outback was recognized in the high-profile Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada segment.

"AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year category award winners are those vehicles deemed by our members to be the best suited to the realities of driving in Canada," said Stephanie Wallcraft, President of AJAC. "AJAC members comprise the largest collective group of automotive journalism expertise in the country, and they take pride in providing assessments that are objective, fair and based on real-world road-testing experience."

The winners were selected from across 51 entries, including last year's category winners and this year's next-generation or significantly updated vehicles, and voting data was collected anonymously from more than 1,200 ballots. AJAC journalists from Vancouver to Halifax drove the vehicles during a six-month evaluation period in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers every day.

"We build our vehicles for Canadian roads and Canadian conditions," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "It makes us very proud to win awards from such a distinguished organization as AJAC."

The two winners from Subaru together with winners in ten other categories now qualify to be named 2020 Canadian Car of the Year or 2020 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. These awards will be presented as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 13, 2020.

About AJAC

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

