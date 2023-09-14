MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) has long believed in the conservation and responsible exploration of parks and natural habitats in Canada. To further protect and conserve these natural wonders, SCI is becoming the first corporate donor to Parks Canada's Conservation and Restoration (CoRe) program, contributing $100,000.

CoRe projects occur throughout national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and can vary widely from project to project. From restoring forests to mitigating invasive species threats, all initiatives share a common goal – to conserve and restore ecosystems, habitats, and species.

Subaru Canada immediately aligned with the principles of the CoRe fund and saw the deliverable benefits due to the practical approach taken to maintain or improve ecological integrity, contribute to ecological sustainability, and recover species at risk. By identifying problems, collaborating with others and investing in solutions, this fund contributes to the conservation of natural spaces in Canada in ways that engage and benefit society.

"Subaru is blazing the trail as the first corporate donor to Parks Canada's Conservation and Restoration program," said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada. "I want to thank them for their contribution and would point other potential partners to their example in supporting this great program, which is helping to protect treasured landscapes and wildlife across the country."

"Parks Canada takes its role as a recognized leader in conservation very seriously and we take pride in all the conservation and restoration undertaken at national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas," said Ron Hallman, President and CEO of Parks Canada. "This donation will contribute to Parks Canada's important conservation efforts at treasured places from coast to coast to coast."

"We are strong advocates for the responsible use of the natural environment in Canada, an outlook we have always shared with Parks Canada," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "By contributing to this fund, we can help ensure that Subaru owners and Canadians alike will be able to continue to responsibly explore for generations."

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

About Parks Canada

On behalf of the people of Canada, Parks Canada, in collaboration with Indigenous partners, stakeholders, and other levels of government, conserves and restores ecosystems, habitats, and species located in national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas; enables people to discover and connect with history and nature; and helps sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]