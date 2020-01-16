Subaru Canada Awarded Three 2020 Canadian Residual Value Segment Awards

Subaru awarded Best Compact Car (Impreza), Best Sports Car (WRX/WRX STI) and Best Subcompact Utility (Crosstrek)

Several runner-up finishes include second in MainstreamBrand, second for Midsize Car (Legacy), second for Midsize Utility (2nd row seating) (Outback), second for Midsize Utility (3rd row seating) (Ascent), third for Compact Utility (Forester) and second for Sportscar (BRZ)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that three models have won top segment awards in the 2020 ALG Canadian Residual Value Awards, while the Subaru brand came in second in the overall Mainstream Brand award. The brand has finished in the top two for Mainstream Brand for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years.

"Once again, Subaru has shown us the strength of its brand by capturing top honours in three ALG Residual Value Awards segments and showing consistently strong residual values across its diverse product portfolio," said Michelle MacDonald, Senior Manager, Industry Solutions at ALG. "The Impreza, WRX and Crosstrek are all standouts in their respective categories and their strong residual values provide peace of mind to prospective buyers when considering vehicle deprecation, which is the most expensive aspect of car ownership."

ALG is the industry benchmark for projecting future residual values and depreciation data, and the 12th annual ALG awards honoured 2020 vehicles predicted to hold their value better than any other vehicles in the segment.

"Our strategic planning always includes providing long-lasting value to our customers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Awards like these give us confidence that our goals are being achieved."

Earning the first of Subaru's three segment awards is the Impreza, named Best Compact Car in the 2020 Canadian Residual Value Awards. This is its fourth consecutive win — and 10th in the last 12 years. In fact, the Impreza has never finished outside of the top two in the compact category.

In the Sports Car segment, the combination of impressive performance and year-round versatility helped secure the ninth overall and fifth straight win for the Subaru WRX and WRX STI.

Finally, the Crosstrek took home top honours in the Subcompact Utility segment. Its fifth consecutive segment win, the Crosstrek has never finished outside of the top three since its introduction for the 2014 model year.

Other vehicles in the Subaru lineup showed strongly in 2020 edition of the awards, with the Ascent three-row SUV finishing second overall in its segment. The Outback finished second in the midsize utility (2nd row seating) segment. Also finishing second in its segment was the Legacy midsize sedan, marking an impressive streak of six straight Top 2 finishes. Finally, Forester finished third in the Compact Utility segment for the second consecutive year, while BRZ finished second in its Sportscar segment, the seventh top-three finish since the model first launched in the 2013 model year.

The annual ALG Canadian Residual Value Awards recognize automakers' outstanding achievements for vehicles that are predicted to retain the highest percentage of their original price after a three-year period for luxury brands and a four-year period for mainstream brands. Awards are given in 27 vehicle segments as well as for the two brands with the highest overall predicted residual values among all mainstream and premium vehicles. This year's awards are based on 2020 model year vehicles.

About ALG

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., with an office in Ontario, ALG is a leading provider of insights and consulting services to the automotive industry. ALG is the benchmark for residual value projections in North America, publishing residual values for all vehicles in the United States and Canada. ALG has been forecasting automotive residual values for over 50 years in both the U.S. and Canadian markets. ALG is a wholly owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. For more information, visit www.alg.com.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

