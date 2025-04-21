Multi-Year Collaboration Set to Revolutionize Customer Protection Solutions Starting June 2025

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Subaru Canada, Inc. and Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the industry's leading Platform provider of private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, today announced a landmark multi-year partnership aimed at enhancing and expanding Subaru's comprehensive vehicle protection offerings across Canada.

The strategic collaboration will see Safe-Guard assume administration of the Subaru Protection Plan (SPP) portfolio that includes Subaru Canada's existing protection programs and products, marking a significant evolution in Subaru's commitment to customer service excellence. The partnership will commence with a phased rollout beginning June 1, 2025.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value and peace of mind to our customers," said Floyd Jones, vice president of sales at Subaru Canada, Inc. "Our collaboration with Safe-Guard serves as a testament to our dedication to enhancing our customers' experience, providing them with heightened security and confidence on every journey."

The initial phase of the program, launching June 1, 2025, will encompass Safe-Guard assuming responsibility of key Subaru Protection Plan programs, including Vehicle Service Contracts, Certified Pre-Owned programs, and Prepaid Maintenance plans, ensuring streamlined support for Subaru Canada's dealer network and customers. A second phase, scheduled for late 2025, will show Safe-Guard expanding its administration to include Ancillary Protection Products, including Tire & Wheel protection.

"We are proud to partner with Subaru Canada," said Michel Archambault, general manager of Safe-Guard Canada. "Their trust in our expertise highlights the strong relationship between our companies. The unwavering consumer and dealer loyalty towards Subaru is a remarkable foundation upon which we will continue to innovate and elevate customer experiences."

"Our alliance with Subaru Canada is more than a partnership; it's a mutual commitment to redefining standards in customer protection," said David Pryor, chief executive officer of Safe-Guard Products. "We are devoted to crafting protection solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of Subaru's discerning customers, ensuring they remain confident and protected at every turn."

The collaboration ensures Subaru customers will have access to an expanded suite of protection solutions tailored to their evolving needs, reinforcing the brand's dedication to customer satisfaction and long-term vehicle care.

About Safe-Guard Products Canada

Founded in 2001 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Safe-Guard Products Canada is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine, and motorcycle/powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by superior sales and marketing support. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

About Subaru Canada, Inc. Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

