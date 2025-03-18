Next-generation Subaru series-parallel e-BOXER hybrid system combining newly developed 2.5-litre BOXER engine with electric motors and high-capacity lithium-ion battery

Standard Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive

Advanced EyeSight Driver Assist Technology standard

Available spring 2025

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), today announced the pricing of the 2025 Forester e-BOXER Hybrid. The popular SUV is equipped with a next-generation Subaru series-parallel e-BOXER hybrid system and Subaru's legendary symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive for enhanced range and capability. The next-generation Subaru e-BOXER hybrid powertrain is designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing architecture without any loss to all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Forester e-BOXER Hybrid comes standard with Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, a tablet-style Subaru 11.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a newly available 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The Forester e-BOXER Hybrid Premier is priced at $47,995.

Forester e-BOXER Hybrid (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

The 2025 Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid is the first model in the Subaru lineup to be powered by a next-generation Subaru series-parallel e-BOXER hybrid powertrain that integrates a 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine and electric motors with Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The new model delivers 194 total system horsepower, coupling Subaru's legendary off-road capability with significant improvements in combined fuel economy compared to its non-hybrid counterparts. It will arrive at dealers in spring 2025.

The 2025 Forester e-BOXER Hybrid delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, Active Torque Vectoring and Vehicle Dynamics Control. The standard 220 millimetres of ground clearance is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the compact SUV maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

Next-generation Subaru e-BOXER Hybrid Powertrain

The 2025 Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid uses the automaker's latest series-parallel e-BOXER hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency without sacrificing capability. The e-BOXER hybrid SUV's newly developed 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle SUBARU BOXER engine and transaxle are paired with an electric motor generator and electric traction motor for efficient power. Rated at 194 combined horsepower, the system uses the electric motor, engine, or both to power the 2025 Forester e-BOXER Hybrid on and off the pavement.

Subaru's symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system is mechanically coupled to the front and rear wheels for reliable and responsive performance. The Forester e-BOXER Hybrid utilizes a high-capacity, sealed lithium-ion battery for enhanced efficiency.

Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid Safety

The 2025 Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid is equipped with the latest version of Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The newest version of EyeSight operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions than prior versions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions. Additional active safety features are standard, including Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2025 Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid also includes Emergency Stop Assist if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. The new standard safety feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services will then place a call to emergency services.

Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid Multimedia

The 2025 Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with navigation and Apple Maps compatibility in addition to a Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with a full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a centre information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, SiriusXM Radio and a trial subscription for Subaru Live Traffic for one year.

Subaru Forester e-BOXER Hybrid Styling

The Forester e-BOXER Hybrid exterior is distinguished by e-BOXER badging on the fenders and power rear gate.

Priced at $47,995, the 2025 Forester e-BOXER Hybrid Premier is available this spring.

Trim MSRP EVP* Convenience $33,495 $36,333 Touring $38,495 $41,333 Sport $40,995 $43,847 Limited $42,995 $45,847 Premier $44,995 $47,847 e-BOXER Hybrid Premier $47,995 $50,843



*Estimated Vehicle Price includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

