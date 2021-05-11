2022 Legacy provides all-round style, sophistication with a starting MSRP of $26,795

Advanced safety, design and performance combined in one competitive package

The midsized sedan is offered in five trims with two engine options to choose from

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2022 Subaru Legacy comes well-equipped with content and sports a sophisticated ride that compliments any style of driver. Legacy continues to offer standard full-time Symmetrical all-wheel drive and maintains a lower starting MSRP than many of its front-wheel drive competitors, just $26,795.

The 2022 Legacy offers world-class safety thanks to the Subaru Global Platform underpinning and is powered by the choice engines that offer varying levels of performance, while placing importance on efficiency. The midsized sedan comes standard with a direct injection 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine that produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. While Legacy GT models offer a turbocharged 2.4-litre SUBARU BOXER that produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

2022 LEGACY: FIVE TRIMS TO CHOOSE FROM

The 2022 Subaru Legacy is available in five trim levels in Canada: Convenience, Touring, Limited,

Limited GT and Premier GT.

Priced at just $26,795, the Legacy Convenience offers an extensive list of standard features, including Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, EyeSight with Lane Centring Assist, a unique infotainment system that utilizes dual seven-inch touchscreens that split multimedia and HVAC controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, among many others.

Automatic climate control is also standard on the entry-level Legacy, as are heated front seats, including the 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, auto up/down driver and front passenger windows, automatic door locks, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity and audio streaming, dual rear USB ports, automatic LED steering responsive headlights with High Beam Assist, an electronic parking brake and rear seatbelt reminder.

Moving to the Touring trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, auto-dimming side-view and rearview mirrors, a power tilting and sliding sunroof, a proximity key with push-button start, a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear console HVAC vents, auto up/down on all windows, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services with a free three-year trial subscription.

The Legacy Touring also includes Reverse Automatic Braking and the Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system with blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, while upgrading the infotainment system to a vertically mounted 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen that incorporates vehicle, HVAC and multimedia controls. The Legacy Touring has an MSRP of $30,895.

Priced at $34,895, the Legacy Limited adds integrated navigation to the 11.6-inch infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, as well as a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, leather upholstery, driver's seat and mirror memory function and adjustable driver's seat cushion length. The Limited trim also adds an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Limited also gets Subaru's award-winning DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System for 2022.

Moving to the turbocharged GT trims, they bring with them the same features found in the Limited model, plus the addition of the 2.4L turbocharged 260-horsepower SUBARU BOXER engine, gunmetal painted alloy wheels and aluminum alloy pedals, dual chrome exhaust tips, and GT badging on the trunk lid and floor mats. The Legacy Limited GT is priced at $37,795. As for the Premier GT, it includes upgrades like genuine Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a centre console-mounted CD player, front-view camera and power-folding satin chrome side-view mirrors. It is priced at $39,595.





2022 Subaru Legacy Pricing Model MSRP Convenience $26,795 Touring $30,895 Limited $34,895 Limited GT $37,795 Premier GT $39,595

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

