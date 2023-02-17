Stuhini Stakes Additional Land at Ruby Creek and Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) (OTC: STXPF) is pleased to announce it has staked additional mineral claims contiguous with its Ruby Creek Project ("Project" or "Property") located 14 kilometres ("km") east of Atlin, BC and wishes to provide a Corporate and Exploration Update.

The Company has acquired by staking 848.1 hectares ("ha") in 1 new claim block contiguous to the north of its existing Ruby Creek tenures. The new claim, which will be consolidated into the Company's Ruby Creek Project, is situated in the headwaters of Volcanic Creek and is referred to as the "Volcanic Creek Moly" showing in BC Minfiles. Previous historic exploration work reports molybdenum ("Mo") mineralization at surface and includes two drill holes drilled by Placer Development Ltd. in 1981. Hole DDH 81-1 intersected 24.38 metres ("m") of 0.066% MoS 2 (0.040% Mo) starting at a depth of 33.53 m, including 6.10 m of 0.14 MoS 2 (0.082 % Mo).

Dave O'Brien, Company President and CEO, stated: "Given the recent notable rise in the price of molybdneum, we are excited to pick up more prospective molybdenum ground contiguous with our Ruby Creek Deposit, especially given the known historical occurrence."

In other news, the Company has received all assay results from its summer intrusion gold drill program. No significant gold or silver intercepts were encountered to warrant additional follow-up at this time.

Stuhini also advises that it will be attending both the Metals Investor Forum and the Prospectors and Developers conference(PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario between March 3-8. Dave O'Brien (Chief Executive Officer and President), Ehsan Salmabadi (VP–Exploration) and Charles Kamimura (Corporate Secretary) will be available to meet with investors and potential partners upon request.

We cordially invite you to visit with Company representatives Sunday March 5th through Wednesday March 8th, 2023 at Booth # 3018 within the Investors Exchnge at the 2023 PDAC Convention to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Stuhini will also be presenting and will have a dislay booth at the pre PDAC Metals Investor Forum taking place March 3-4, 2023 at the Delta Hotel located on 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto.

QA/QC protocol: All assay samples were collected from HQ and NQ core, sawn in half with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. The split core material was collected in poly bags and then transported to the Bureau Veritas sample preparation facility located in Whitehorse, Yukon. Samples were crushed, and then pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver, BC for assay. Each sample was assayed for gold by 50-gram fire assay FA350-Au as well as by 4 acid digest ICP-ES MA200 for a suite of 45 elements. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QA/QC samples consisted of one certified Standard Reference Material and one certified blank of unmineralized material per 20 split core samples. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. All results have passed QA/QC screening by the lab.

Ruby Creek Project: The 29,479 ha Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 14 km east of Atlin, BC. There are 49 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 7 significant gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the Ruby Creek Molybdenum Resource, which has an intact BC Mines Act permit. Stuhini has an option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Stuhini, a mineral exploration company, is focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project, 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; and a portfolio of 4 properties in southeast Arizona.

