Stuhini Exploration Ltd. Commences drill program at Ruby Creek Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to announce that is has commenced its planned drill program on its Ruby Creek Project near Atlin BC.

The Company has now commenced an 8-10 hole HQ core diamond drill program targeting intrusion gold in an area referred to as Ruby Flats located on its Ruby Creek Project. The planned 2,500 – 3,000 metre program is expected to be completed by the end of September and results will be released once assays results have been received and compiled.

Ruby Creek Project: The 28,631-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 14 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 7 significant gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the Ruby Creek Molybdenum deposit, which has an intact BC Mines Act permit. Stuhini has an Option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its base and precious metal properties. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: its flagship, the Ruby Creek Property, located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon; the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; and the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Company Vice-President of exploration Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

David O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuhini Exploration Ltd.