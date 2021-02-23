Stuhini Exploration Appoints Natrinova Capital Inc. for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: STU) ("Stuhini" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations contract (the "Contract") with Natrinova Capital Inc. ("Natrinova").

Natrinova, a Vancouver-based investor relations firm specializing in the resource sector, will assist the Company in creating and implementing strategies that will facilitate relationships with finance professionals and the investing community as well as media contacts. Natalya Natrinova, Founder of Natrinova will work directly with the CEO of the Company, with the primary focus on introducing Stuhini to Natrinova's retail, institutional, analyst and media networks and on investor communications.

Pursuant to the Contract, Stuhini will issue 100,000 options exercisable for a period of 2 years priced at $0.60 per share to Natrinova as an incentive for providing ongoing investor relations services. The options will vest 25% every three months and be subject to the terms of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan as well as TSX-Venture Exchange regulations governing investor relations contracts and options. In addition, Natrinova will receive a monthly retainer of at least $3,000.00 CDN for providing a suite of investor relations services, which can be expanded for additional a la carte services at set prices for a minimum period of 3 months with a mutual option to extend the Contract for successive additional 3 month periods at the same monthly retainer. This Contract is subject to the acceptance by the TSX-Venture Exchange.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on 2 road accessible projects, its flagship Ruby Creek Property located in northwestern British Columbia approximately 20 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Atlin, and the Que Project located in southcentral Yukon approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing.

Additional information on the Company and the Company's projects can be found on SEDAR.

For further information: Dave O'Brien, President and CEO Stuhini Exploration Ltd., [email protected], Phone: 604 418-4019, Web: www.stuhini.com