Stuhini Expands Adera Zone Target and Samples up to 5681 g/t Ag at Ruby Creek Adera Corridor

5,681 g/t silver, >10% lead from sample # 1996383

4,229 g/t silver, 61.3% lead and from sample #1478140

4,994 g/t silver, 68.1% lead, 1.59% Zn from sample # 1869950

13 of 134 samples assaying greater than 1,000 g/t silver

31 of 134 samples assaying greater than 150 g/t silver

58 of 134 samples assaying greater than 25 g/t silver

9 samples assaying greater than 1 g/t Au

Dave O'Brien, Company President and CEO commented; "We are very encouraged by the number of notable high grade silver showings that the Stuhini team was able to identify within the newly defined Adera Corridor. These results have helped a provide a much better understanding as to the structural controls pertaining to this widespread mineralization"

2020 Field Program: The 2020 program consisted of Property scale mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling of various targets identified in historic work and the 2020 SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey (Stuhini News Release June 12, 2020). Field crews collected a total of 1,186 outcrop and felsenmeer samples and 850 soil samples from the Property. The Company is still awaiting assay results from sample batches that were delivered to the Bureau Veritas prep lab in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory.

Adera Corridor Target: The Adera Corridor Target refers to a 7.5km long trend that consists of a series NE-SW striking structures, and splays, that coincide with the contact of the Surprise Lake batholith ("SLB") and the Fourth July batholith (Figure 1). It includes the past producing Brenda Ag-Pb-Zn mine and the Al showing. A total of 134 rock samples and 54 infill soil samples, which followed up on a 2017 survey, were collected in the northeastern part of the target area. The soil samples overlay the contact between SLB and Cache Creek with multiple samples returning anomalous Ag, Au (weakly anomalous), Cu, Bi, Pb, Sb, and Zn (Figure 2).

Mineralization is composed of quartz-carbonate veins and breccias with galena, sphalerite, arsenopyrite and lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite. The highest-grade silver sample (#1996383 – 5,681 g/t Ag) was collected from the Moly Lake area near the northwestern margin of the historic proposed Adanac molybdenum pit. The highest-grade gold sample (#1905379 – 6.1 g/t Au, 227 g/t Ag and 0.46% Cu) was a chip sample from the Moly Lake area taken across a massive sulphide quartz vein hosted within diorite. Results also included assays up to 7.31% copper, 12.4 % zinc, 3.75% tungsten and lead with 11 samples assaying greater than 10% lead. Note that rock grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

The table below summarizes some of the more noteworthy samples collected from the Adera Corridor.

Sample ID Sample Type Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % 1996383 Felsenmeer 5681 0.39 >10 0.58 0.35 1869950 Felsenmeer 4994 0.11 68.10 1.59 0.06 1478140 Felsenmeer 4229 0.20 61.26 0.02 0.04 1996275 Felsenmeer 3776 0.75 13.07 1.90 0.16 1478143 Felsenmeer 2833 0.27 43.66 0.35 0.08 1996256 Subcrop 2825 0.90 5.35 0.46 0.14 1478141 Felsenmeer 2777 0.36 34.65 0.12 0.07 1478144 Felsenmeer 2293 0.29 35.85 1.12 0.09 1996483 Felsenmeer 1991 0.18 >10 0.64 0.09 1893419 Felsenmeer 1582 0.15 28.33 12.39 0.44 1478142 Felsenmeer 1359 0.16 24.20 0.26 0.08 1996487 Subcrop 1301 0.18 3.39 0.28 0.19 1996424 Felsenmeer 1111 2.37 7.75 7.53 0.22 1905365 Felsenmeer 808 1.71 3.32 0.10 3.18 1893436 Felsenmeer 740 0.20 >10 11.76 0.28 1905380 Subcrop 722 0.79 1.00 0.02 0.03 1996265 Subcrop 646 0.10 5.56 0.06 0.07 1893429 Outcrop 474 2.07 0.04 0.07 7.31 1996387 Felsenmeer 377 0.78 1.10 0.01 0.11 1996482 Felsenmeer 262 0.31 0.79 0.00 0.01 1905379 Outcrop 227 6.10 4.00 9.62 0.46 1996262 Subcrop 226 0.41 0.10 0.03 0.27 1869557 Outcrop 204 1.04 1.76 0.01 0.26 1996254 Felsenmeer 196 0.03 0.11 0.13 0.00 1893432 Outcrop 195 0.24 0.69 0.41 0.08 1996252 Subcrop 180 0.14 0.26 0.16 0.13 1869559 Outcrop 178 0.90 1.52 0.03 0.13 1996489 Subcrop 171 0.06 1.08 0.04 0.03 1893435 Subcrop 159 0.10 0.72 0.58 0.00 1892646 Outcrop 158 4.45 3.56 5.77 0.21 1869567 Outcrop 154 0.33 0.42 0.97 0.00

QA/QC: Rock material was collected in poly bags and then transported to the Bureau Veritas sample preparation facility located in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. Samples were crushed and then pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver for assay. Four acid digestion and Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis for 59 elements and fire assay for gold, platinum and palladium was performed on all samples. Over-limit copper, lead, zinc and silver samples were analyzed by multi-acid digestion and ICP-ES (MA370). Silver samples >1500 g/t were also analyzed by fire assay (FA530) and lead samples >10% with titration (GC817). All results have passed the QAQC screening by the lab.

Other Targets: The Company is presently compiling assay data as it comes in from other targets on the Project and will be reporting further exploration updates as these compilations are completed. This second update pertaining to the Adera Corridor Target area update will be followed by updates on other target areas defined within the more than 27,000- hectare Project.

Ruby Creek Project: The 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 20 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 4 active gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource which has an intact BC mines act permit. Stuhini has an option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

Further details regarding the Ruby Creek Option Agreement can be found in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2019.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

