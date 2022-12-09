Stuhini Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on December 7, 2022, shareholders voted to: re-elect Anthony Fogarassy, David O'Brien, Fioravante Aliperti and Kazuki Nohdomi as directors of the Company; re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and approve the Company's new rolling 10% stock option plan.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and southwestern USA. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: its flagship, the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, British Columbia; the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon; the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, British Columbia, and its new portfolio of 4 properties in southeast Arizona.

