Stuhini Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on December 5, 2023, shareholders voted to: re-elect Anthony Fogarassy, David O'Brien, Fioravante Aliperti and Kazuki Nohdomi as directors of the Company; re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and re-approve the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini, a mineral exploration company, is focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project, 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; and a portfolio of 2 properties in southeast Arizona.

