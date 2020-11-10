Research also shows many Canadian students have been discouraged from pursuing science in school, because they have been told they are not smart enough at a rate higher than the global average

LONDON, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - For the first time since 2018, fewer Canadians are skeptical of science. New research from the 2020 3M State of Science Index 1 shows Canadian skepticism in science has dropped significantly to 21 per cent from 29 per cent pre-pandemic, with 50 per cent of Canadians now more willing to advocate for science due to the pandemic (compared to 25 per cent pre-pandemic) who said they would stand up for science when debating its merits. Humanity's battle against COVID-19 has put the scientific community in the spotlight, and 3M Canada's President, Penny Wise believes this is sciences' moment and a crucial time to change attitudes around STEM education.

"As we face some of the world's biggest challenges, the study shows that Canadians have more confidence in science than ever before," said Penny Wise, President of 3M Canada. "The 3M State of Science Index shows while the positive image of science is on the rise, barriers to STEM education must be removed if we want to continue to solve critical issues that Canadians care about most. As a science company, we are absolutely committed to that call."

Among those discouraged from science when they were K-12 students, 43 per cent of Canadians, compared to 34 per cent globally, said being told they weren't smart enough was the main reason they felt discouraged from pursuing science in school.2

"The action plan for advocates of science is to address the stigma taking place around STEM education and reinforce the benefits of STEM education and careers," said Wise. "From parents to educators, governments and industry, we need to focus on deliberately and systematically encouraging students to press on, not give up, and expose them to the bright future that science has to offer."

In addition, the 3M State of Science Index reveals more needs to be done to provide students with clear examples of how science plays a role in various career choices. Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians said that students would be more inspired to pursue a career in science if they had a better understanding of different science career opportunities, according to pre-pandemic data.3

"A profession in science isn't limited to the lab. In fact, many occupations we come across in our everyday lives rely on science, from designing, to cooking and athletics, science has a part in all of it," said Wise. "It's important we encourage and support our youth, while also drawing the link between how science contributes to the occupations our youth are passionate about in order to help them develop a curiosity beyond what they normally see. That's where we'll find the future workforce who will help improve lives for decades to come."

"It's important for youth to see first-hand what a future in STEM could look like and that spark starts at home and in the classroom," said Brett McCollum, PhD, Professor of Chemistry at Mount Royal University, 3M Teaching Fellow recipient, 2019. "As educators and as parents, we need to shake off our fixed mindset that says talent determines success. Instead, we can encourage youth with the message that they have the opportunity to make a difference. Science that changes the world is based in practice and perseverance."

The 2020 3M National Teaching Fellowship Award recognizes 10 recipients from the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (STLHE) who are excellent teachers and community leaders and understand the power of elevating students to their full potential.

Key findings from 2020 3M State of Science Index:

Skepticism in science among Canadians declined significantly for the first time in three years, down 8 points from 29 per cent from pre-pandemic to 21 per cent today.

Pre-pandemic, only 25 per cent (vs. 20 per cent globally) of Canadians said they would stand up for science when debating its merits with others.

Now, Canada is split when it comes to how the pandemic has impacted their advocacy for science: 50 per cent are more likely to advocate for science as a result of the pandemic versus 50 per cent who are less likely or no change.

is split when it comes to how the pandemic has impacted their advocacy for science: 50 per cent are more likely to advocate for science as a result of the pandemic versus 50 per cent who are less likely or no change. Among respondents who said they were discouraged from pursuing science in school, 43 per cent of Canadians, compared to 34 per cent globally, responded being told they weren't smart enough was among the reasons why they were discouraged.

Too many Canadians still rarely think about the impact of science in their everyday life (69 per cent vs. 63 per cent globally).

The 2020 3M State of Science Index

Survey Methodology

3M's State of Science Index presents two waves of original, independent and nationally representative (based on census demographics) research in 2020, both conducted by a global research firm Ipsos through a combination of online and offline interviews.

Pre-Pandemic Wave: The 2020 Pre-Pandemic Survey was conducted in 14 countries among 1,000 general population adults (18+) in each of the following countries: Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK and the US. At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 0.83 percentage points at the global, 14-country level and +/- 3.1 percentage points for each individual country.

Pandemic Pulse Wave: The 2020 Pandemic Pulse was conducted among 1,000 general population adults (18+) in 11 of the 14 countries from the 2020 Pre-Pandemic Survey. Countries excluded from this pulse include India, Mexico, and South Africa. At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 0.94 points at the 11-country level and +/- 3.1 percentage points for each individual country.

To compare across all years of SOSI, a 9-country tracking average was used which has a margin of error of +/- 1.04 percentage points. Countries within this average include Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Poland, Singapore, UK and the US.

2020 Pre-Pandemic survey results were fielded in August - October 2019, and 2020 Pandemic Pulse results were fielded in July - August 2020.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Established in 1951, 3M Canada was one of the first international subsidiaries opened by 3M with the head office and original manufacturing site in London, Ontario where approximately 800 of the company's 1,900 employees work. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.ca or on Twitter @3M_Canada.

SOURCE 3M Canada Company

For further information: Media contact: Melissa Jurenas, 1-519-691-4390, [email protected]