TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) updates shareholders regarding a geophysics study being made in advance of 2025 exploration season.

The 2024 fieldwork season included a gravity survey over and surrounding the historical deposits located inside the Blue Lake zone of Cupani's Blue Lake project. Gravity anomalies were detected in several locations including the Pogo deposit, and an additional anomaly was detected immediately northeast of Pogo at a location unnamed and undrilled according to historical records.

Figure 1: Preliminary interpretation of mineralized envelopes of the Pogo, Centre 2 and Centre 1 deposits (from left to right). Cross-section looking towards the northeast. (CNW Group/Cupani Metals Corp.)

The Pogo deposit is reported within historical literature [Ivanov 2013] non NI43-101 compliant, via [Clark 1991] resource estimate as: 1,368,160 Short tons containing 0.96% copper, 0.49% nickel, 0.71 Platinum + Palladium grams per ton; for copper equivalence of 2.22% following 41 drill holes. It is one of several orebodies found in the Blue Lake zone. In 2012 Rockland Minerals conducted a drilling program to validate the historical assay results, which confirmed the location of these orebodies, replicated significant assay values for Cu, Ni, Pd, and Pt, and improved confidence in the accuracy of the historical assays (Ivanov, 2013; GM68168).

With additional promising gravity anomalies detected in the Pogo area, the company has begun data extraction from historical drill hole databases. Our geology team has begun modelling historical drill holes to better understand the geology and orientation(s) of mineralized envelopes and generate robust drill targets. Preliminary work has been followed up in two ways: by constraining the 2024 gravity data to incorporate historical drill hole logs, and by beginning to build three-dimensional geological models.

While analyzing the historical database, the team identified several disseminated sulfide intervals within Pogo drill logs which were not sent for geochemical analysis during pre-1991 drilling and thus not included in any resource estimation of Pogo. Their inclusion in a resource model should improve potential economics.

It is important to note that the historical database is not without its limitations. Some drill logs are incomplete, and gaps in data remain. Despite these challenges, the company's geology team has made significant progress in data validation. By carefully reviewing the available information, the team has established a solid foundation for the upcoming modelling efforts. This ongoing work will play a crucial role in refining the company's understanding of the deposits and guiding future exploration activities.

