Students invited to apply for new $2,500 Saskatchewan Blue Cross Health and Wellness scholarship
News provided bySaskatchewan Blue Cross
Mar 16, 2026, 10:00 ET
SASKATOON, SK, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - If you're a student working towards empowering healthy lives, Saskatchewan Blue Cross wants to hear from you. As part of their 80th anniversary, the not-for-profit health and wellness provider is launching an annual scholarship. Four successful applicants will receive $2,500 to support students' education focused on health and wellness.
Who's eligible?
The scholarship is open to:
- Saskatchewan high school graduates
- Post‑secondary students returning to school
- Mature learners continuing their education
- Anyone planning to attend post‑secondary studies in Saskatchewan before the end of 2026
How to apply
Complete the online application before June 15, 2026, with the following:
- How you support three focus areas:
- Health Literacy,
- Community Health and Well-being, and
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Provide at least one reference
- Answer one question about your focus area
If selected, you will need to submit proof of enrolment and tuition. Recipients will be announced on October 1 during Health Literacy Month.
"The Saskatchewan Blue Cross Health and Wellness Scholarship recognizes the drive students show as they help shape a healthier future for our province," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are proud to stand behind them as they learn, grow and prepare to make a meaningful difference."
To learn more and apply, visit sk.bluecross.ca/wellness-scholarship.
SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross
Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]
Share this article