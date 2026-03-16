Students invited to apply for new $2,500 Saskatchewan Blue Cross Health and Wellness scholarship

SASKATOON, SK, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - If you're a student working towards empowering healthy lives, Saskatchewan Blue Cross wants to hear from you. As part of their 80th anniversary, the not-for-profit health and wellness provider is launching an annual scholarship. Four successful applicants will receive $2,500 to support students' education focused on health and wellness.

Who's eligible?

The scholarship is open to:

Saskatchewan high school graduates

Post‑secondary students returning to school

Mature learners continuing their education

Anyone planning to attend post‑secondary studies in Saskatchewan before the end of 2026

How to apply

Complete the online application before June 15, 2026, with the following:

How you support three focus areas: Health Literacy, Community Health and Well-being, and Diversity and Inclusion

Provide at least one reference

Answer one question about your focus area

If selected, you will need to submit proof of enrolment and tuition. Recipients will be announced on October 1 during Health Literacy Month.

"The Saskatchewan Blue Cross Health and Wellness Scholarship recognizes the drive students show as they help shape a healthier future for our province," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are proud to stand behind them as they learn, grow and prepare to make a meaningful difference."

To learn more and apply, visit sk.bluecross.ca/wellness-scholarship.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]