$25,000 donation from Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports NICU in Regina

SASKATOON, SK, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Some beginnings are quieter than others. In Regina, up to 500 of them unfold each year in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where the earliest moments of life are often the most fragile. Families wait, hope and hold on as their stories take shape. Changing the outcomes of these beginnings is what drives the Z99 Radiothon and why Saskatchewan Blue Cross shows up every year to help give Saskatchewan's smallest patients a stronger start.

"For 80 years, our organization has relentlessly pursued our mission to provide health and wellness for every individual in this province," said Kelly Wilson, president and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are proud to contribute $25,000 to the Z99 Radiothon, as we know supporting this event has a profound impact on the rest of a baby's life."

For 39 years, the Z99 Radiothon has raised essential funds to help equip the NICU with advanced technology and critical resources. The unit provides round-the-clock medical care for vulnerable newborns and offers social work support for families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

"What happens in the NICU shapes a child's future," said Wilson. "When we support this care, we are helping change the trajectory of a life. That is why this work matters so deeply to us."

Live from Regina's Cornwall Centre until 6 p.m. today, Z99 is sharing stories from families whose lives have been changed by the NICU's specialized care. Every donation helps ensure the unit can continue providing the equipment, expertise and comfort that Saskatchewan's smallest patients rely on.

"Each year, 500 babies need specialized care in our NICU in the Rawlco Centre for Mother Baby Care, at the Regina General Hospital," said Dino Sophocleous, president and CEO, Hospitals of Regina Foundation. "Thanks to our 39-year partnership with Rawlco Radio and their Z99 Radiothon, and our longstanding partnership with extraordinary donors like Saskatchewan Blue Cross, the Foundation is able to invest in the technology this critical unit needs to care for our tiniest patients."

To support the Z99 Radiothon, visit z99.com or the Hospitals of Regina Foundation website to donate.

Learn more about community impact initiatives at sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, external affairs and community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]