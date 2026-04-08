Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports STARS Critical Care on the Air Radiothon

SASKATOON. SK, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - You hear the telltale sound of helicopter blades whirring above and look up. A familiar red helicopter speeds across the sky. You pause, taking in the moment, knowing STARS air ambulance is on its way to save a life.

The STARS Critical Care on the Air Radiothon began on April 7, broadcasting on more than 30 radio stations across Saskatchewan. The two-day event continues today, with stories from crew members, community partners and patients. All while working to hit this year's fundraising goal of $525,000.

"Seeing that red helicopter fly above you can be a humbling experience when you understand what it represents," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We know just how crucial STARS' work is across the province. That's why we're proud to support the radiothon year after year."

Saskatchewan Blue Cross is the digital media sponsor for the radiothon. In addition, team members are volunteering in both Regina and Saskatoon. The staff help answer phones and support donation efforts throughout the broadcast.

You can also support STARs and their life-saving work. Donations to the STARS Critical Care on the Air Radiothon can be made by calling 1.877.507.8277 or by visiting stars.ca.

"STARS is proud to partner with Saskatchewan Blue Cross for our STARS Critical Care on the Air Radiothon," said Shari Lemon, Donor Relations and Development Officer. "Their generosity and dedication to community care help ensure we can continue delivering life-saving services across Western Canada."

To learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross and its community investment work, visit sk.bluecross.ca/community.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]