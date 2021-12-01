- Students currently in grade 11 invited to apply -

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the nation's largest provider of need-based scholarships, today announced the opening of its undergraduate scholarship application process. Students currently in grade 11 who will begin their university studies in the fall of 2023 are invited to submit their applications today.

A total of 170 need-based scholarships will be awarded:

160 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships, valued at $5,000 each, to high school students in every province and territory with plans to attend university, and;

each, to high school students in every province and territory with plans to attend university, and; 10 Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarships, worth $10,000 each, to outstanding applicants nationwide who intend to pursue a business-related degree or have expressed a commitment to following an entrepreneurial career.

Having students apply while in grade 11 is a change being implemented this year. Previously, Horatio Alger scholarships were awarded to students in their terminal year of high school. The program has been restructured in an effort to guide students through the post-secondary decision-making process and provide them with access to Association resources earlier in their educational journeys.

Horatio Alger Scholarships are awarded to deserving students in financial need who have overcome significant adversity while demonstrating strength of character, strong academics, a commitment to pursuing higher education as well as a desire to contribute to society. Funds can be used for university studies. Separate scholarship programs exist for vocational & technical education studies and for Indigenous students. Since 2012, $11.4 million in scholarships have been awarded to 1,428 deserving young Canadians.

"We are excited to once again offer 170 undergraduate scholarships to deserving young Canadians," said Prem Watsa, President of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada and a Member since 2012. "Starting this year, we will be awarding scholarships to students in grade 11. By reaching these students earlier, we can work with them just as they start considering their options for university and guide them on the best path forward for their long-term goals."

By reaching students a year earlier, Scholars will participate in the Association's University Success Program, an offering that provides university application and selection support, financial aid package review and financial literacy lessons, productivity and time management courses and more. Recipients will also have access to mental and physical health resources, emergency funding for housing or food insecurity emergencies and networking opportunities with Horatio Alger Members and Alumni Scholars with similar life experiences.

The Right Honourable David Johnston, Canada's 28th Governor General and Member of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada, said, "the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the hardships faced by many young Canadians and worsened some of their adversities. For the Horatio Alger Association, the pandemic was an opportunity to consider what more we could do to help our young Scholars navigate the roadblocks to higher education. It is in this spirit that we will be reaching students earlier in the process, with the aim to combat rising barriers to postsecondary education."

Terrence Giroux, executive director of the Horatio Alger Association, added, "There are studies dating back to the 1990s that show at-risk students are less likely than their peers to enroll in any postsecondary education due to numerous factors. It is our hope that providing need-based scholarships and access to other resources ahead of a student's final year of high school will open their eyes to new opportunities, and that this new early intervention program will set them up for long-term personal and professional success. I remain grateful to our Association leadership and Members who advocated for this innovative change and continuously seek new ways to support our Scholars."

Students are encouraged to file their applications before the March 15, 2022 deadline. The application form can be found on the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's website at https://www.horatioalger.ca/en/scholarships/.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Murray Edwards, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca. The Association can also be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Canada

For further information: Tom Kott, 514.316.7082, [email protected]