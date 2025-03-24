Horatio Alger Association of Canada announces new scholarship for British Columbia students

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - With the generous support of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada today announced a new scholarship available for students in British Columbia.

The Horatio Alger Skills and Trades Scholarship marks a significant step in the Association's ongoing commitment to provide financial support for Canadian students facing adversity and wanting to pursue a higher education. The Association will award up to 70 Horatio Alger Skills and Trades Scholarships of up to $9,000 each to deserving students pursuing vocational and technical programs. Students eligible to apply for this unique opportunity must:

Have completed high school (or equivalency) by July 1 ;

Plan to attend a vocational, technical, or trades certificate or diploma program in Fall 2025 at a government or not-for-profit institution that leads to employment;

Demonstrate critical financial need ( $100,000 or less annual net income per family is required);

Demonstrate perseverance in overcoming adversity;

Be under the age of 35; and

Be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident residing in British Columbia .

The application for the Horatio Alger Skills and Trades Scholarship is now open and will be accepting submissions until June 15. For more information about the award, please visit our website at https://horatioalger.ca/vte-scholarships/ or contact us at [email protected].

"The core of our organization is celebrating those who come from humble beginnings and succeed mightily thanks to the free enterprise system. Due to the tremendous generosity of Dennis and Phyllis Washington, we are in a financial position to further help British Columbia students facing adversity at a time when so many are grappling with increased living costs," said Prem Watsa, President of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada. "We view our scholarships as much more than monetary assistance – they are an investment in Canada's future leaders."

The Horatio Association of Canada has two functions. First, it recognizes Canadians who have demonstrated perseverance and achieved great success in life. These individuals are awarded lifetime membership in the organization with the International Horatio Alger Award. At the 6th annual Excellence Gala held on November 19th, 2024 at the Fairmont Royal York, the Association inducted into its ranks Canadian singer/songwriter Michael Bublé, the co-founder of the Dilawri Group of Companies, Kap Dilawri, the President & CEO of CIBC, Victor Dodig, the President & CEO of CN, Tracy Robinson, and the CEO and Managing Partner of the Waterous Energy Fund, Adam Waterous.

Second, the Association awards post-secondary scholarships annually to deserving young Canadians in every province and territory. Since 2012, the Canadian Association has awarded $17.5 million to over 2,200 deserving students from coast to coast to coast. Scholarship recipients are also supported and mentored by the Association through services such as financial aid counselling, internships, and mental health support.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of its Members, the Association annually awards scholarships to deserving young people in every province and territory.

Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Michael Bublé, Dominic D'Alessandro, Dr. Rola Dagher, Kap Dilawri, Victor Dodig, Amar S. Doman, N. Murray Edwards, Darren Entwistle, Peter E. Gilgan, Serge Godin, Wayne D. Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, David Johnston, Monique F. Leroux, Rebecca MacDonald, Anthony von Mandl, Bharat B. Masrani, G. Wallace F. McCain, Lorne Michaels, Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Ryan Reynolds, David E. Ritchie, Tracy Robinson, Calin Rovinescu, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. "Gerry" Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Edward Sonshine, Jim Treliving, Adam Waterous, V. Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh.

To learn more about the Association and its scholarship programs, please visit www.horatioalger.ca, or follow the Association on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Canada

For further information, please reach out to Michael Eugenio, Director of Operations at the Horatio Alger Association of Canada, at [email protected]