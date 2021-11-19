Discover eight French-speaking Canadian artists (David Danzon, Nathan Dimitroff, G.R. Gritt, Alexy Guérer, Camille Guérer, Karim Hussain, Djennie Laguerre, Marie-Pierre Proulx) in the midst of an unprecedented creative, emotional and even financial situation. A unique story about the ability of artists to step out of their comfort zone and reinvent themselves, whatever the circumstances.

"STUCK. is a bit of a special documentary, because we went into it without really knowing when we were going to finish or how it was going to go. A pandemic was unheard of for us, as it was for many, and it is also thanks to this that we were able to truly experience the daily life of these eight artists. The highs, the lows, the challenges and the victories ― for over a year, we experience the pandemic alongside them and we pass these stories on in STUCK." - Joanne Belluco, director.

From Toronto to Sudbury, including Montreal and Acadia, these artists immerse us in their new daily lives, providing a testimony for the ages.

"STUCK. represents the stories of many artists during the pandemic. Our goal was for viewers to recognize themselves in each of the artists during the long tunnel that was the pandemic. We are extremely happy with the final result of the documentary. We hope that this one can go even further, to many festivals, and become notorious. This type of documentary work, the result of efforts from many sectors of TFO, allows for a more in-depth and more human study of Franco-Ontarians." - Sébastien Pierroz, ONFR+ producer.

Exclusive and limited broadcast on TFO and YouTube

For the first time on television, STUCK. will be broadcast on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 pm on TFO . The documentary will also be available online on the PlusTFO YouTube channel from November 21 to 26 only.

